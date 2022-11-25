DMU agrees to pay part of cost for sanitary sewer to 12th Avenue South development

Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) will install about 372 feet of sanitary sewer main to supply a development property owned by Chad Mohr along 12th Avenue South, but will pay for only a portion of the cost.

DMU General Manager Rory Weis said Monday that at the October meeting, the DMU Board received a copy of a proposal from King Construction to extend the sanitary sewer infrastructure from an existing sewer main located in the field north of the development, up to the C.D. Developer, LLC project.

Weis said the proposal was that DMU consider paying the total cost to extend the sanitary sewer, which was approximately $136,000.

“We have looked at this from the staff’s view. We want to build housing in Denison and we would like to cost share in part of this project, in the amount of $53,496,” Weis said.

Along with the installation of sewer main line, work would also involve the installation of a manhole that would be put either on the property line or wherever the developer chooses, Weis added.

The cost share of that work would also be part of the $53,496.

DMU Wastewater Manager Kevin Georgious showed the route on a slide and where the sanitary sewer main reaches the development property. He explained it would stub out to the west and east and straight north toward a house that Jay Marten is building.

“It’s our understanding that the plans and specifications still have to be submitted to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) because they (DNR) have to issue a construction permit for this to happen,” Weis said.

It would be the engineer for C.D. Developer that would have to submit the plans and specifications.

The sanitary sewer system within the development area would be installed by the developer. DMU could take ownership of the sanitary sewer mains within the development if the system is built to DMU specifications. Lateral lines that are smaller would remain privately owned.

“Our camera and vacuum truck can’t access the lateral size anyway, so we would only want to take ownership of the larger pipe,” Weis explained.

Weis and Luke Gillmor, water utility manager, gave an update on another project that involves the C.D. Developer property. That project is to supply water to the house that Marten is building.

Part of the update was a description of an unsuccessful search for a deeply buried water main. Gillmor said he tried to search on 12th Avenue South in front of Marten’s house for that main but couldn’t locate it.

Weis said that to his understanding, at some point the water main was put in prior to quite a bit of fill being brought in when the street was developed.

He said the water main is a plastic pipe with no tracer wire on it.

He continued that Gillmor and his staff did quite a bit of work to try to find it. They took out some concrete and dug down quite a ways (12 feet) and then probed for it (another six feet) and weren’t successful in finding the water main.

Gillmor said his department was successful in getting a water line to Marten’s house by tapping into the water main at a section valve on the north half of 12th Avenue South. A one-inch plastic line was installed from that point to the curb stop in front of Marten’s house.

DMU is responsible to take the water from the main to the curb stop for residential services.

Weis said that this was a band-aid approach to get water to Marten’s house.

“In my point of view we’ll wait for the developer to make a request on the water service, just like he did on the sanitary sewer,” Weis added.