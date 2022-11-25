DMU bids project to improve water pressure

Bid packages were expected to be published Tuesday for around $5.25 million worth of water infrastructure improvements that will increase water pressure and water flow to Denison Municipal Utilities customers in northeast Denison and portions of eastern Denison.

The project is the first of three phases of water distribution improvements recommended in a plan conducted by H.R. Green that was presented to the DMU Board in the first part of 2019.

Phase 1 covers the installation of a 12-inch water main, a booster pumping station and a new water tower.

William Weber with V&K Engineering presented details to the DMU Board at its meeting on Monday.

He said plans were to be finalized on Tuesday and submitted to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The project will be let as the following three contracts.

Water main improvements, engineer’s estimate – around $1.1 million

Booster station, engineer’s estimate - $1 million

Tower improvements, engineer’s estimate – around $3 million

Total: around $5.25 million

The water main would extend from North 18th Street, at the site of the “It’s a Wonderful Life” water tower, to North 20th Street. From there the main would branch to the south and also branch to the north and then go along 9th Avenue North.

The booster station would provide water to a new tower to be installed at the site of the water tower on North 18th Street.

The new water tower would be located near the Senior League baseball field, not far north of the existing water tower by the Little League field, which will be demolished.

The existing water tower by the Little League field stores 200,000 gallons, said Luke Gillmor, manager of the water utility. The new tower will be able to store 500,000 gallons of water and will be 63 feet taller that the existing tower.

Weber provided the following timeline of action, if everything goes as planned.

December 14: bid opening for the three contracts

December 19: DMU Board to award contracts

Fall 2023: completion of water main improvements

Spring 2024: completion of booster station

Fall 2024: completion of new water tower

Fall 2025: old water tower demolished

Weber said as part of the project, some new hydrants will be installed for better coverage in the area that is being improved.

DMU Board member Chad Langenfeld asked if the timeframe from November 22 to December 14, less than 30 days, was enough time for contractors to prepare their bids.

He pointed out that with a December letting, DMU would be getting ahead of contractors looking for work but at the same time the bidding period will essentially be between holidays.

“We have three different contracts and there will be contractors from different areas of work, so we won’t have overlapping contractors trying to bid on all three. It will cover several industries,” Weber said.

He continued, “Denison has historically only had one to two bidders on projects. I’ve been going through that extra effort of sending out notices directly to contractors versus finding the papers themselves in the plan rooms. On the Avenue C and Sullivan Supply projects, we seemed to have increased the amount of bidding here in Denison. I’m hoping we can once again do that and stir some competition with the bids.”

Langenfeld also pointed if the bid letting receives a poor response, DMU could put the project back out for bids.

He also asked if inflation numbers were included in the engineer’s estimates. Weber said he put in a 10% contingency and added that he hoped prices are settling down.

Renee Vary, DMU finance manager, was asked how the project might affect water rates.

She explained that when an SRF loan is applied for, the potential borrower is required to work with a financial advisor to determine that the rates are adequate to service the debt. Vary said when the project was initially discussed, she was told the rates would probably have to increase to sustain what DMU projected for its capital improvements. At that time, the estimated cost of the project was less than the current estimate.

“Once we have all these numbers finalized and what the bids are, it will help to determine that,” she said.

Vary continued, “When we applied for the community development block grant, one of the comments was that our rates are very reasonable now and even an increase of $10 to $20 per month in a customer’s water bill does not make our rates too expensive for a household because they start out so low.”

DMU applied three times for a community development block grant; the applications were unsuccessful each time. The grant would have been up to $600,000.

Langenfeld commented that if DMU would go to a February letting, the contractors would have work already lined up.

“The problem we run into this time of the year is the holiday schedule,” Weber explained.

He explained that if DMU did the maximum number of letting days – 45 – starting now, it would push the deadline to January 1.

“It doesn’t really help us,” Weber said. “We really need to get ourselves through the holidays if we’re going to postpone the letting.”

“December 15 to January 15 isn’t going to make much difference because of Christmas,” said Langenfeld.