DMU Board approves 4.75% wage increase

The board for Denison Municipal Utilities on December 19 approved a 4.75% wage increase for employees.

The increase was less than the 6.25% cost of living increase that had been recommended by General Manager Rory Weis.

The board approved a one-step increase in the wage scale that Weis had recommended.

Weis said he explained to the board that DMU was short of what it should have done last year for wages.

“I think this is a good step to not only retain but attract a good work force. We provide essential services and we have to have qualified people,” he said.

Weis’s position was not in the wage scale approved for employees. The board approved a 4% increase in the salary for the general manager.

In other action, the DMU Board approved a resolution to pledge $500,000 in surplus funds to the City of Denison for the proposed Crawford County Wellness Center. The pledge would be paid over a period of three years when the funding is needed, which would be time after ground is broken for the facility.

The board had agreed to the $500,000 pledge at its November meeting and needed to pass a resolution to make it official.

