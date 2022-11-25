DMU Board approves five-year capital improvement program

In the last five years (fiscal year 2018 through fiscal year 2022) Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) spent $20,886, 511 on improvements to the utility infrastructure.

As approved by the DMU Board on Monday, the estimated value of capital improvements for the next five years (fiscal year 2023 through fiscal year 2027) will amount to $26,301,370.

DMU staff will continue to bring projects that are part of the capital improvement plan to the board for approval.

“The first two years of our capital improvement program budget are really the most important,” said Rory Weis, DMU general manager. “As things change and as time goes on, we take a look at those and see what projects can be moved up and what projects can be pushed back to try to keep the rates down, because we need enough revenue to pay for all these projects.”

He said DMU staff will continue to look at the rates for the individual utilities.

Value of capital improvements FY18-FY22 by utility

Electric: $6,683,598

Water: $2,828,012

Wastewater: $3,883,256

Joint Treatment Plant: $7,491,645

Anticipated capital improvements FY23-FY27 by utility

Electric: $6,937,200

Water: $10,566,170

Wastewater: $3,413,750