DMU Board extends bid window for transformers

The Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) Board, on December 19, rescinded a motion from its November meeting and extended the bid deadline for a power transformer for the west receiving substation.

The motion made in November was to proceed to take bids on the transformer.

Since November’s meeting, a number of potential bidders told DMU that they needed more time to put together a bid.

DMU’s two main substations each have two transformers, and each transformer is sized so that if one would fail, enough redundancy is built into the system that the other transformer can carry the load.

The transformer to be replaced is in the range of 40-45 years old. Information shared at the board’s November meeting was that utilities are starting to see some failures with transformers that are in the 50-year time frame.

It takes about two years from the date of ordering to receive a substation transformer.

DMU’s electric utility is going out for bids earlier than it would have in the past due to supply chain issues.

As reported at the November board meeting, the estimated cost of a power transformer is $1.2 million, without installation. DMU’s most recently purchased substation transformer cost $650,000 without installation.