DMU board sets public hearing to sell old power plant

Carlos Castillo listed as intended recipient and developer

After months of discussion and research, the Denison Municipal Utilities Board (DMU) on Monday approved a resolution to set a public hearing to sell the old power plant, located at the corner of South 16th Street and 5th Avenue South. A public hearing on the sale will take place at 4:30 p.m. on January 17, the DMU Board’s next regular meeting.

DMU hasn’t been in the old building since 1993, when operations moved to the service center at West Broadway and 7th Street.

The DMU Board had considered demolishing the building and found that demolition costs would range from $200,000 to $300,000, amounts that far exceed the value of the building.

The future for the old power plant changed when an individual said he was interested in developing the property. That interested party is Carlos Castillo, according to the resolution passed Monday by the DMU Board. He has had meetings with DMU General Manager Rory Weis and Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County.

To develop the property, DMU will end up paying Castillo $200,000 in a reimbursement system in which he will be reimbursed for expenses after they are incurred to rehabilitate the building. When Castillo makes $200,000 worth of rehabilitation improvements to the building, the real estate contract will be completed and he will receive a quit claim deed.

The $200,000 is coming from surplus funds that DMU determined it had.

At the DMU Board’s August meeting, Weis pointed out the benefits of entering into an agreement with Castillo, who was, at that time, only referred to as an interested party.

“To me it appears like an opportunity,” Weis had said. “This interested party has a lot of plans. If all the stars line up and everything works, it would be a great opportunity for us. Instead of tearing the building down, we gain a customer and the city has it back on the tax base.”

And he added that the incentive money paid to Castillo would be less than the cost of demolition.

At the Denison City Council meeting on Tuesday, the city council passed a resolution to set a public hearing to vacate unused portions of streets adjacent to the old power plant, as well as a vacant lot to the east of the building.

The street vacation would be part of 5th Avenue South and then all of 16th Street South of 5th Avenue South.

“It can safely be said that it can be declared of no benefit to the public,” Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said of the property to be vacated.