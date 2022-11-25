DMU Board to pledge $500K to wellness center over three years

The board for Denison Municipal Utilities on Monday voted to pledge $500,000 over three years to the proposed Crawford County Wellness Center and made plans to act on a resolution at its December meeting to make it official.

That is the same process that DMU used when pledging to the aquatic center in the 1980s.

DMU General Manager Rory Weis and DMU Board member Chad Langenfeld are liaisons to the Crawford County Wellness Center Committee. Weis said the committee has been working very hard to move the project forward.

Weis pointed out that DMU would be providing free services to the wellness center as well.

He said that amount is somewhat unknown at this time but he believes he has a fairly good handle on what those services would look like on an annual basis.

Weis’s memorandum for the board meeting said an estimate on the free services is that it will land somewhere in the range of $100,000 to $150,000 per year.

Some water main work would have to be done, and that would be in addition to the DMU pledge. Langenfeld said the wellness committee should include that value in grant applications that are submitted.

“We talked about moving the facility to the east far enough to where the water main that runs north and south along North 16th Street could stay put,” said Weis, “but the part we would have an issue with is where it comes from the proposed facility to North 16th Street.

“There’s a water main underneath there and obviously the best thing is not to have a water main under a building at all, but if we have to leave it there we would want to put it in some type of casing to protect it.”

The memorandum said this work could easily amount to $100,000.

Weis said DMU encouraged the wellness center committee to install the most energy efficient equipment for heating, cooling and water heating.

“It might cost a little bit more up front, but in the long-term whether the taxpayer or DMU customer, we would pay the least amount for the utilities if they put the most energy efficient system in for HVAC equipment and water heating,” he explained.

Tim Stuart, a member of the wellness committee, gave the DMU Board and staff an update on the committee’s work.

He said by the end of the week (November 20-26) he hoped the committee will have a 100% grant-ready package.

He added this would then be taken to the fundraising phase, moving forward in December.

“The best case scenario is we would have something put together that we could take to bid in 2023, and once we have a bid accepted with the general contractor for the project, they’re saying two to three years for construction. So we’re looking at best case scenario open in 2025 or 2026,” Stuart said. “Maybe that helps with the longevity of the pledge when you are thinking about that.”