DMU, City of Denison come to agreement on lease of Boyer Fields

The signs will be printed in English and Spanish.

The signs may possibly be moved after fireworks sales are over for the season because it would be unknown where a vendor may set up the following year.

The intent is to post the signs in conspicuous location as close to a fireworks vendor stand as possible.

The purpose of the signs is to avoid confusion that while the sales of consumer fireworks is legal under Iowa code, each local government is allowed to ban the use of fireworks or set hours during which fireworks can be discharged. Denison decided in 2019 to not allow the discharge of fireworks within the city limits.

 Approved an ordinance amendment after waiving the second and third readings to allow one non-city resident to serve on the Denison Parks and Recreation Commission. Before the amendment, only residents of the city could serve as on the commission.

The ordinance amendment says the City of Denison recognizes the importance of having an option to give an official voice on the commission to non-residents who, despite their lack of personal residency within the city, nevertheless continue to provide significant financial support and volunteer service to the community, which is conduct the city wishes to encourage.