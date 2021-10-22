DMU, City of Denison come to agreement on lease of Boyer Fields

Other city council action listed
After months of exchanging emails and conversations on the subject, the city council is moving ahead on a lease of the Boyer Fields from Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU).
Boyer Fields is a group of soccer fields on which Latino men’s, women’s and youth leagues play matches. The fields are located at the end of South 5th Street – the street that intersects with Highway 59/141 and goes past the DMU water treatment plant.
Rory Weis, general manager of DMU, had spoken at the May 4 city council meeting about the city leasing the fields, explaining that DMU officials felt that the use of the fields was a better fit for the city as the city has a recreation department.
The existing use authorization between DMU and the soccer leagues, on the use of the Boyer Fields, expired in June of this year. That authorization was based on a resolution the DMU Board passed in June 2011 on a 10-year allowance for the use of the fields, which also included the use of a concession stand.
Prior to that, DMU and the leagues has a use authorization that had lasted for a number of years.
On Monday, City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford, Councilwoman Jessica Garcia and Councilman Greg Miller met with the DMU Board to clarify concerns that had been exchanged in emails and at meetings during the past months.
Leaders of the soccer leagues were also involved in a number of the discussions.
After the city signs the lease agreement with DMU, it plans to sublease the fields to the soccer leagues.
The operation of the soccer leagues will remain the same as it is now. The leagues will remain on its own and will not be city-sanctioned and sponsored. The leagues will take care of their own operations, continue to have their own insurance and arrange for the food vendors. DMU would continue to mow the fields as it does now, and the city will continue to remove the trash as it does now.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Garcia pointed out that the leagues have their own $1 million insurance policy which is in place during the soccer seasons. The insurance is discontinued during the off season and then rewritten before the next season.
Garcia recommended that the leaders of the leagues bring a proof of insurance document to city hall, and she suggested that be part of the lease language.
Crawford said that he checked with city’s insurance agent, Todd Thams, who said any increase to the city’s liability insurance by leasing the fields would be negligible - $21 a year.
City Clerk Lisa Koch said an increase to insurance would not apply this year as the prorated amount (the year begins on July 1) would be $15, and EMC Insurance waives any premium of $15 or less.
At a number of city council meetings, city representatives discussed DMU leasing Boyer Fields directly to the soccer leagues and leaving the city out of the middle.
That question was brought up by city representatives at Monday’s DMU Board meeting. Weis said he could check with DMU’s legal counsel, but after discussion, Chad Langenfeld, a member of the DMU Board, pointed out that by doing this DMU would continue with recreation, which is one of the reasons it wanted the city to lease the property.
DMU would lease the property to the city for $1 a year, and the city would sublease the fields to the soccer leagues for the same amount. City Attorney Matt Brick recommended a $1 or a minimum amount so the argument could be made that it is a contract and not a benefit that is being provided.
The lease document has to be updated to date of the next city council meeting, November 2, when the city council is expected to approve it.
More city council business
In other action on Tuesday, the Denison City Council took the following action.
Approved a resolution for the City of Denison to post signs in the right of way informing the public that the discharge of consumer fireworks is illegal within the city limits. City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford explained since the signs are city owned, they are allowed to be posted in the highway and street right of way just like a no parking sign or other informational sign.
The signs will be printed in English and Spanish.
The signs may possibly be moved after fireworks sales are over for the season because it would be unknown where a vendor may set up the following year.
The intent is to post the signs in conspicuous location as close to a fireworks vendor stand as possible.
The purpose of the signs is to avoid confusion that while the sales of consumer fireworks is legal under Iowa code, each local government is allowed to ban the use of fireworks or set hours during which fireworks can be discharged. Denison decided in 2019 to not allow the discharge of fireworks within the city limits.
Approved an ordinance amendment after waiving the second and third readings to allow one non-city resident to serve on the Denison Parks and Recreation Commission. Before the amendment, only residents of the city could serve as on the commission.
The ordinance amendment says the City of Denison recognizes the importance of having an option to give an official voice on the commission to non-residents who, despite their lack of personal residency within the city, nevertheless continue to provide significant financial support and volunteer service to the community, which is conduct the city wishes to encourage.
The amendment retains the qualifications of commission members to any resident of the city who is 18 years of age or older, and adds that of the five-member commission, the mayor, with consent of council, may appoint one non-resident if the non-resident owns residential or commercial property in the city or has a present ownership interest in any business or other entity which holds title to residential or commercial property in the city.
The issue of allowing one non-resident member on the commission arose after one member, Jake Segebart, asked to continue to serve after he moved to an address just outside the city limits.
Segebart owns a business and property located within the city limits.
When the ordinance amendment goes into effect, the Parks and Recreation Commission will become the third city board on which one non-resident can be a member. The others are the Airport Commission and the Community Housing Agency.
Two non-residents can be members of the Boulders Conference Center Commission.
The Planning and Zoning Commission, Denison Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees, Norelius Community Library Board and the Tourism Board are limited to in-town residents.
Approved a resolution to transfer the title for the old power plant back to Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU). The council approved the transfer of the property at its previous meeting by a motion but approval by a resolution is required. DMU is working with an unnamed party who is interested in developing the property.