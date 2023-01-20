DMU orders power transformer; purchase price not set in stone

The Denison Municipal Utility (DMU) Board on Tuesday approved a contract to purchase a new power transformer for the West Receiving Substation. The purchase price, submitted by the winning bidder, Niagara Power Transformer Corporation, of Buffalo, New York, was $969,179, but that may not be the final price.

The anticipated delivery of the transformer is on April 1, 2025. The price of materials made to manufacture the transformer may change over that time. To account for that, Niagara Power Transformer’s contract has a price adjustment, and DMU General Manager Rory Weis told his board members that the wording is that the price can increase and/or decrease.

A bid summary provided by Dan McMahon with DGR Engineering listed the following adjustment items: mineral oil, core steel, copper, CTC (continuously transposed conductor) cable, steel, accessories and freight.

DMU requested bids on a new power transformer because the one to be replaced is 40-45 years old, and information shared at a DMU Board meeting in November is that utilities are starting to see some failures with transformers that are in the 50-year time frame.

DMU has redundancy built into its electric distribution system. DMU’s two main substations each have two transformers, and each transformer is sized so that if one would fail, the other transformer can carry the load.

Bids for transformers are not awarded only according to the price when delivered; efficiency is also considered. The evaluated bid price for the transformer DMU will receive is $1,141,830, a figure that takes into account the purchase price and the cost of power losses over the life of the transformer.

Niagara Power Transformer’s evaluated price was the lowest among the five firms that submitted bids.

The purchase price for the power transformer does not include sales tax. Weis explained that water and wastewater are not subject to sales tax, but electric is. The purchase price also does not include installation.