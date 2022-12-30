DMU selects contractors for $4.4 million water project

It will be about two and one-half years before a water improvement project targeted toward northeast Denison and parts of eastern Denison will be completed, but the process took a big step forward earlier this month.
Contractors for the water distribution improvements were selected by the Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) Board on December 19.
New water mains, a booster station and a new tower will be installed to increase water pressure.
The project is Phase 1 of three phases recommended in a 2019 study to improve the water distribution system.
Phase 1 was separated into three contracts according to the type of work.
The bids for the three contracts combined were substantially lower than the engineer’s estimate. The total is $4,374,468, which is between 16% and 17% lower than the engineer’s estimate of $5,250,000.
DMU General Manager Rory Weis said he was pleased with the number of bidders and pleased with the bids. He added his concern had been the lead times required for materials and what prices have done in the past year.
The water main work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023. The completion of the booster station is targeted for the spring of 2024, and the completion of the new water tower is scheduled for the fall of 2024.
Following are the contract amounts and the contractors that will do the work.
Water system improvements
Includes earthwork, sewer and drain work, installation of 4-inch and 12-inch water mains, installation of valves, installation of hydrants, streets and related work, traffic control, site work and landscaping, a construction survey, and mobilization.
Awarded to Max Smith Construction, LLC, of Creston
Bid of $1,236,518 was the lowest among the five submitted
Low bid was around 6% higher than the engineer’s estimate of $1,165,000
Pressure Zone No. 2 booster station
Awarded to King Construction LLC doing business as King Construction, of Wall Lake
Bid of $952,975 was $250,365 lower than the other bidder (2 bids submitted)
Bid was around 5% lower than the engineer’s estimate of $1,005,000
24th Street elevated storage tank
This contract was split into four alternate bid packages.
Alternate A: composite elevated storage of 500,000 gallons (elevated welded carbon-steel water storage tank, supported by a steel-reinforced concrete support pedestal)
Alternate B: spheroid elevated storage of 500,000 gallons
Alternate C: upgraded painting schedule for Alternate A
Alternate D: upgraded painting schedule for Alternate B
The board chose the package of Alternates B and D.
Contract awarded to Maguire Iron, Inc., of Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Bid for Alternate B was $2,184,975
Bid for Alternate D was $35,000
Combined bid amount of $2,219,975 was the lowest among the four bidders for both packages – Alternates A and C, and Alternates B and D
Combined bid was nearly 28% less than the engineer’s estimate of $3,080,000
Maguire Iron did not submit a bid for the alternates A and C package.
The contract to Maguire Iron is subject to approval by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The 12-inch water main specified in the water systems improvement would extend from the existing water tower on North 18th Street to North 20th Street. From there the main would branch to the south and branch to the north and then go along 9th Avenue North.
The booster station will be located at the water tower on North 18th Street and will pump water to a new tower to be installed in the Senior League and Little League baseball complex just west of North 24th Street.
The new water tower will be located near the Senior League baseball field, not far north of the location of the existing water tower by the Little League field. The existing water tower at that location is scheduled to be demolished in the fall of 2025.
As part of the project, some new hydrants will be installed for better coverage in the area that is being improved.
Because a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan will pay for part of the project, DMU is required to determine if the rates are adequate to service the debt on the loan. Weis said some discussion has taken place that DMU will have to implement a water rate increase.