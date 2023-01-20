DMU signs up for another three years with EagleView for mapping

Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) is seeing benefits from the services provided by EagleView’s aerial mapping services, and the DMU Board on Tuesday approved another three-year contract with the company.

DMU’s annual cost is $3,300.

Partners in the contract and their annual payments are the City of Denison, $10,000; and Crawford County, $23,562.

DMU has been updating its aerial mapping every three years.

DMU General Manager Rory Weis demonstrated for board members how EagleView’s aerial photography adds another layer onto the utilities’ GIS mapping. The aerial map can be added to the maps for the electric, wastewater and water departments.

“It is very beneficial to have this layer,” he said. “It is nice to document all the changes.”

Mike Wight, the manager of the electric utility, described how the flyover mapping service provides a three-dimensional perspective. He said measuring tools provided with this view can be used to determine the height of buildings and poles, as well as other measurements needed.

The aerial view also allows him to zoom in and read numbers on transformers, if they are located along the streets.