DMU to try again for CDBG funding for water improvement project

Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) is hoping that another try at a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for water system improvements will yield better results the second time.

DMU received notice recently that $600,000 CDBG grant application submitted earlier this year would not funded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).

DMU will apply for the same amount again in the next round of grants for which applications must be submitted by July 1.

DMU’s improvement plan for next year is the first of three phases of an engineer-recommended water distribution system improvement project focused on the northeast area of Denison. It would involve the construction of a new water tower to replace the tower at the Little League field along North 24th Street. The new water tower would not be far from the existing tower, which will be demolished. The new tower will have more capacity and will be at a higher elevation to help increase water pressure. A pumping station would be added beside the 18th Street tower, and a 12-inch water main will go from that location to the east; when the water main gets to 20th Street it will split in two directions.

The total estimated cost of Phase I is around $5 million.

DMU planned to put the project out for bids this fall.

“What we were told is the need for the project was not as well defined; it could be helpful to know more specifically what the problems are and the issues created by the lower pressures,” said DMU General Manager Rory Weis, in reading the IEDA’s response to board members at a meeting on Monday. “But the main reason this didn’t score higher is related to impact. Since the combined water and sewer rates are lower, less than $47 per month, the impact of CDBG funds would be negligible. Based on this it appears the project is affordable without CDBG funds. The lower user fees having a lower LMI (low- to moderate income) percentage of 51.42% resulted in a lower impact score and a lower LMI score as well.”

Weis said staff met virtually with Forrest Aldrich with VK Engineering and Luke Hamill with Region XII Council of Government to work on the language of the grant application.

“We decided we are going to take one more shot at the grant application, and that will delay this project three months, so we are not out that much,” Weis explained. “The proposed timeline I believe will bring the bids back in December.”

He indicated that the problems with lower water pressure should be evident.

He said Jack Webb and Luke Gillmor with the water department reached out to some customers who live in the area where the pressure would be increased to get their complaints to be added to the grant application.

Weis said hydrant flow data in the northeast area of town is low, and when the hydrant flow is increased, it improves the rate (ISO rating) on which insurance premiums are based.

The Denison City Council on Tuesday set a public hearing for a special meeting at noon on June 30 to approve the CDBG application for DMU.

DMU receives notice of Finding of No Significant Impact for revolving fund loan

DMU received information pertaining to another funding source for the water system improvement project. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the DMU project, pertaining to a State Revolving Fund loan.

A notice with the completed findings said the determination of a Finding of No Significant Impact is based on a careful review of the engineering report, the environmental assessment and other supporting data which are on file at the Department of Natural Resources’ office in Des Moines, Iowa. The documentation is available for public review upon request.