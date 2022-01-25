DMU waits on grant possibility for water improvement project

The board for Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) was faced with two questions last week concerning water distribution system improvements for the northeast side of the community.

The first question was whether to proceed with the financing nearly in place – a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan at an interest rate of 2% - or to wait to see if the project is also awarded a $600,000 community development block grant (CDBG).

The DMU Board decided to wait, not only in anticipation of receiving the grant but also in the hope that metal prices will decrease.

The second question concerned the style of a new water tower to be constructed as part of the water distribution system improvements. Board members saw examples of two styles, decided to bid them both to see the price difference.

The water system improvement project involves demolishing DMU’s existing water tower near the Little League field along North 24th Street. It is too low and does not have enough capacity, Forrest Aldrich, V&K Engineering, explained to DMU Board members. A new 500,000 gallon water tower will be built by the ball field. It will be taller, which will create better water pressure for people living on top of the hill. A booster station will be constructed at the water tower along 18th Street (by Northside Rec) to pump water to the new tower.

DMU General Manager said that DMU had hoped to be in the design and planning stages now and to do the project yet this year, but he said some holdups have occurred, including the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) taking longer than anybody anticipated to review and approve the facility plan.

Aldrich said other communities are also waiting on the DNR.

He continued that DMU submitted a facility plan to the DNR in March 2021. However, those in charge of the CDBG won’t approve an application until the facility plan has been approved by the DNR.

Aldrich said by going with just the SRF loan, DMU could receive bids on the project in four months from now. Work to clear the path for the loan is still being done; the DNR is in the middle of doing an environmental review, and Aldrich said the earliest DNR can get the environmental review done is at the end of March.

As for the CDBG process, Aldrich said the approval process is very competitive. The application period opens every three months; the next application deadline is April 1.

The difference in the timeline between starting the project soon or waiting to see if DMU receives the $600,000 block grant is about six months, with the new water tower being put into service in the fall of 2023 with the latter option, said Aldrich.

DMU cannot do both - start construction using the loan and then apply for the block grant. A block grant cannot be approved for a project that has already started.

Aldrich said only about a third of the applications for block grants are approved in each three-month cycle and added that DMU will be competing not only against other water projects but also against wastewater projects.

Aldrich continued that more money will be coming from the infrastructure bill that was passed by the federal government. He explained that additional federal money will be funneled through the normal channels. For block grants, the funding stream is from Housing and Urban Development and flows through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“If you apply (for the block grant) in April, you will find out in the middle of July if you’re successful,” said Aldrich. “If you’re not, they will automatically renew your application for the next round, unless you withdraw. They will do that for a year.”

Weis said $600,000 is a lot of money to ignore and added that the issue of the cost of metal is something that has been discussed at the staff level.

Delaying the project will not result in any immediate change. Jack Webb, the water distribution manager, said the water pressure has been low in the area for years.

“There is some telemetry up there that we’re hoping hangs on until we get a new tower,” he added. “We may have to spend some money to update that.”

The two styles of water towers presented to the DMU Board were a spheroid tank with a metal column, and a composite tower with a steel bowl and a concrete column.

Aldrich described the spheroid style as a golf ball on a tee. The other style looks more like the tower at Northside Rec except that the Northside Rec tower is all metal.

Aldrich said that currently the costs of the two styles are about the same.