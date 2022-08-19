DMU Water Watch continues

Water levels stable

The Water Watch implemented by Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) on May 16 will remain in effect at least into September, according to Luke Gillmor, DMU water utility manager.

“All the wells are pretty stable – during the watch we check them every two weeks,” Gillmor said.

The cooler temperatures and recent rains have helped – but the water takes a while to get down to the aquifer, he said.

His next scheduled test will take place next week.

The water in most of the wells is nine to 10 feet above the top of the bowl at the base of the wells; several wells that are farther away from the river are doing a little better, he said.

“We want to stay five feet away from the bowls,” he said.

When the water level drops to the top of the bowl, cavitation (a form of turbulence) can occur in the remaining water, which causes heating and puts stress on the impellers, he said.

“And then the impellers fail and we won’t be able to pump any water,” Gillmor said.

He said the water levels right now are “pretty normal” for the middle of August.

The levels are about the same as they were during October 2021, which is when last year’s Water Watch was lifted.

“With the lack of rain in the last few years, obviously I’d like them to be better,” he said.

“I’ve been doing well levels the past eight to 10 years and there’s been a steady decline.”

He would prefer to see the levels closer to 13 feet.

Gillmor and DMU General Manager Rory Weis will make any decision to change the Water Watch.

“We have another board meeting next month, and we’ll

see what it does

in the meantime,”

Gillmor said.

“I’m comfortable with it right now.”

For the present, residents need to continue to conserve water.

“With the Water Watch, you have to water after 8 o’clock at night

and before 8 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “The reason is because our commercial businesses are pulling a lot of water and during the middle of the day it’s kind of pointless to water your flowers.”

The water evaporates more quickly than it goes into the soil, he said.

“Everybody for the most part is doing what they should be doing,” Gillmor said.

Following are other conditions of the Water Watch.

- No water should be used to fill private swimming pools, reflecting pools or any other outdoor pool or pond. Less than 200 gallons is OK.

- No water should be used for nonessential cleaning of commercial and industrial equipment, machinery and interior spaces.

- No water shall be used to wash streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors.

- Water should be served at restaurants only upon the request of the customer.

- At-home car washing should be discontinued.

- The use of child sprinkler toys and wading pools should be reduced or limited.

- Clothes washers and dishwashers should only be run when you have a full load.

- Check for leaks in faucets and toilets and have leaks repaired.

- Consider shortening the length of time in the shower and perhaps fill the bathtub only one-half full.