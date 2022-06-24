DMU water watch remains in effect

The area has received some rainfall, but not enough to remove the Water Watch the Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) implemented on May 16.

Luke Gillmor, who is taking Jack Webb’s place as manager of the water utility, gave a report about the levels in the DMU wells at a meeting Monday. Webb is retiring after 44 years with DMU. His last day on the job will be June 29.

Gillmor said he measured the well levels on Monday afternoon and compared those measurements to when the Water Watch was initiated.

“They (the levels) were actually anywhere from no change to two and one-half feet positive,” said Gillmor. “We’re not negative, not losing water, which is a good thing. We got some timely rains. Obviously that takes a while to get down to the water table, through clay and sand and soil.”

He said he and Webb had discussed the well level situation on Monday afternoon and agreed the levels could have gone the other way - to the negative -pretty easily.

DMU General Manager Rory Weis told the Denison Bulletin and Review that the drought that continued from last year, the lack of snowfall during the winter and lack of rain all resulted in the lower water levels in the wells, even though at this time, the water levels are not decreasing.

“Another month, if could be the other way with hot and dry weather,” he said.

Weis told the DMU Board on Monday that a handful of people have contacted DMU to let them know when they see someone violating the water watch. Gillmor said he’s been talking to people and leaving notes about Water Watch violations.

The Water Watch is the least restrictive of three water conservation measures that the DMU Board can implement. The other two are the Water Warning and the Water Emergency.

The Water Watch also covers customers of West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA), which is a partner in the DMU water treatment system.

Among the measures of the Water Watch is the time that lawns can be watered. That’s set for 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., or conversely, lawns can’t be watered between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., which are the hours of high-peak demand.

The same holds true for shrubs and gardens – watering only between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Following are other conditions of the Water Watch.

- No water should be used to fill private swimming pools, reflecting pools or any other outdoor pool or pond. Less than 200 gallons is OK.

- No water should be used for nonessential cleaning of commercial and industrial equipment, machinery and interior spaces.

- No water shall be used to wash streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors.

- Water should be served at restaurants only upon the request of the customer.

- At-home car washing should be discontinued

- The use of child sprinkler toys and wading pools should be reduced or limited.

- Clothes washers and dishwashers should only be run when you have a full load.

- Check for leaks in faucets and toilets and get them repaired.

- Also, it is common that during hot weather people take more showers and baths. Consider shortening the length of time in the shower and perhaps fill the bathtub only one-half full.