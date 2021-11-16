Don’t tell Mrs. Dow about “Drinks with the Dows”

Dow House to have the best drinks in town during Hometown Christmas

Chloe Dow was a participant in the temperance movement, which was a social crusade against the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

As such, she might have been surprised to learn about an event that will take place at the home she and her husband, Simeon Dow, owned in Dow City in the 1800s.

On December 11, the Dow House will play host to an event called “Drinks with the Dows.”

“We’re going to have four or five different rooms and we’ll have drinks in those rooms,” said KC Cary, president of the Friends of the Dow House.

“It’s definitely a ‘sshhhh – don’t tell Mrs. Dow’ kind of thing.”

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions of a variety of drinks will be available.

“The drinks will have a Christmas theme: eggnog and rum, cranberry and Jameson, coffee and Baileys and some others,” Cary said.

“Drinks with the Dows” will be the first creative event put on by the Dow House since the passing of Coleen Barngrover in April 2020.