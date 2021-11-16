Don’t tell Mrs. Dow about “Drinks with the Dows”

Dow House to have the best drinks in town during Hometown Christmas
Chloe Dow was a participant in the temperance movement, which was a social crusade against the consumption of alcoholic beverages.
As such, she might have been surprised to learn about an event that will take place at the home she and her husband, Simeon Dow, owned in Dow City in the 1800s.
On December 11, the Dow House will play host to an event called “Drinks with the Dows.”
“We’re going to have four or five different rooms and we’ll have drinks in those rooms,” said KC Cary, president of the Friends of the Dow House.
“It’s definitely a ‘sshhhh – don’t tell Mrs. Dow’ kind of thing.”
Alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions of a variety of drinks will be available.
“The drinks will have a Christmas theme: eggnog and rum, cranberry and Jameson, coffee and Baileys and some others,” Cary said.
“Drinks with the Dows” will be the first creative event put on by the Dow House since the passing of Coleen Barngrover in April 2020.
“We’ve wanted to put together some things, and started to, but then COVID kind of took over,” Cary said.
He said Coleen was a creative force.
“It was a lot of fun getting to work with Coleen and putting a story behind things; it’s always fun to learn a little bit of history that way,” he said.
The new project is a joint effort among the Friends of the Dow House Board members.
“We’re a team and we all enjoy it,” Cary said.
“Drinks with the Dows” will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on December 11 at the Dow House; the entry fee is $10.
“It’s a chance to learn about history and have some fun,” Cary said.
“People can come in and through the Dow House and enjoy some Christmas festivities.”
Members of the Friends of the Dow House will be dressed up as characters from the Dow family.
“I think Jodi (Head) is going to be Mrs. Dow and Glen Barngrover is going to be Mr. Dow, and he’ll be in his office hosting,” he said.
Cary will play the “dubious son in-law,” Abner Graves.
“I joined a few years ago and really enjoy doing it and dressing up and interacting with folks,” Cary said.
The event is a part of Dow City’s Hometown Christmas, which will run from 9 a.m. until after dark on December 11.