Donna Reed as her hometown knew her

Denison newspapers reported her life as she became a star
This Wednesday marks 100 years since the birth of Denison’s Donna Reed.
As part of the ongoing celebrations of her life that will take place in the next few months, the Bulletin and Review has taken a look at how the local newspapers of the day reported on the life of the farm girl from Denison who became a film and television star.
In a story with the headline “Former Local Girl Signs With Movies,” the April 10, 1941, Denison Bulletin reported that Miss Donna Mullenger’s agents were considering giving her the screen name “Donna Denison.”
That name was not to last, and the May 1, 1941, Denison Review reported “Donna Mullenger Becomes Donna Adams, Screen Star” in a front page headline.
“Screen name for Donna Mullenger, Denison girl who has received a contract with M-G-M, will be ‘Donna Adams,’ according to a news release from Los Angeles, appearing in the Omaha World-Herald Sunday,” the Review story reported.
The Bulletin, on the same day, announced “Donna Mullenger - Adams, Denison, Crashes Movies,” also as a front page story.
The “Adams” name didn’t stick, either.
A week later, on May 8, the Bulletin ran a correction: “This paper no more than makes the announcement that Donna Mullenger-Adams, a Denison girl, has crashed the movies, than her managers change her name to Donna Reid (sic). We had Will Adams of The First National Bank all set to hand Miss Donna a bouquet of flowers for assuming his name, when the name of Reid bobs up.”
A week later, on May 15, the Bulletin got her new name right: “Donna Reed Goes To Movies From College In Three Months,” the headline proclaimed. Just three months after she completed her course of study at Los Angeles City College, Donna (Mullenger) Reed, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Mullenger of Denison, is now engaged in making her first picture for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. She’s the saucy Irish-Italian heroine in ‘The Getaway,’” the Bulletin reported. “Studio executives are exceedingly well pleased with her work, according to word from the M-G-M lot, which revealed that Donna’s contract is not the kind that just lets her sit around. One week after making her screen test she is working on the picture.”
The Bulletin story reported that Donna chose MGM and made her screen test opposite Van Heflin.
Less than a month later, the Review reported the arrival of Donna’s first film at the Ritz.
“DONNA REED MOVIE HERE JUNE 15-17; DENISON GIRL STARS IN HER FIRST PICTURE,” the headline announced.
“Iowa premiere of ‘The Get-Away,’ first motion picture starring Donna Mullenger, Denison’s own screen star, will be Sunday, June 15, at the Ritz theatre, according to Manager H. P Saggau,” the Review reported.
“Saggau has proclaimed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday—June 15-17—as ‘Donna Mullenger Days,’ as a tribute to the 20-year-old Denison farm girl who in the past few months has become the ‘Cinderella Girl’ of Hollywood.”
The June 15 Bulletin also noted the upcoming arrival of her first film in Denison, and told of how she prepared for her role: “She takes her lines down in shorthand, at which she is extremely rapid, then transcribes them on a typewriter. After that they are indelibly fixed in her memory. She learned this device by thus memorizing her lecture notes in college, where she was discovered as a screen actress.”
The June 12 Bulletin described ‘The Get-Away” and Donna’s role: “Donna Reed, new glamour discovery, is a beautiful heroine. She’s advertised as a new ‘screen find’ and she makes her debut opposite Robert Sterling. Miss Reed has become a Hollywood sensation overnight.”
The Bulletin on June 19 reported that Donna’s contract had received court approval.
“Donna Reed, Denison’s young movie actress, on Monday secured the court’s approval of her contract with the M.G.M. studio at Hollywood,” the newspaper reported. “She gave her age as 20, and being under age, had to have the sanction of the court. The contract reads that Miss Reed will get $75 per week to start, with the privilege of finishing her last year in college.”
The July 3, 1941, Review featured an interview with Donna.
“Bob Crossley, Review publisher, and Mrs. Crossley had lunch last Tuesday at the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studios in Culver City with Donna Mullenger, Denison girl now appearing as ‘Donna Reed’ in MGM pictures. Mr. and Mrs. Crossley were the first Denison people to visit Donna at the studio,” the Review reported.
“I was just lucky — terribly lucky,” Donna told the Crossleys.
“But if you talk to others around the MGM lot, they’ll tell you that if luck and beauty caused Donna to be singled out for a screen test, it was real, dramatic promise together with a real combination of freshness and wholesome personality that made her click so solidly in her screen debut,” Crossley reported.
“It’s still all pretty new to Donna, who had never so much as seen the inside of a studio before she went to work for MGM three months ago. But one senses from her own enthusiasm and even more from the enthusiasm of the folks with whom she worked in ‘The Get-Away,’ that Donna is going places at the big Culver City studio.”
A story in the August 28, 1941, Bulletin repeated a similar sentiment from a Hollywood writer.
“In a recent issue of a Los Angeles, Calif. newspaper, Luella Parsons, columnist, had this to say of Donna Reed, Denison girl now in the films, working at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studios: ‘It’s not Pat Dane they’re talking about at M.G.M., it’s Donna Reed, the exotic charmer from Iowa who came to Los Angeles and attracted attention when she was voted queen of the campus at Los Angeles City college. It isn’t just idle talk, either, because Metro is really getting behind her with good roles and wisely letting the fans discover her themselves before turning on the heat in a big publicity campaign,” the Bulletin related.
Crossley and Parsons were right about Donna’s future; she starred in more than 40 films during the 1940s and 1950s.
She was already a big enough star that a year later, in August 1942, she made national news when she decided to attend the Crawford County 4-H Club Fair.
The Review noted Donna’s history as a 4-H member and listed the newspapers and broadcast stations that reported on her homecoming.
As her career progressed, nearly every one of her new films was written up in one of the local newspapers, and she was often claimed as “Denison’s Donna Reed.”
The apex of her film career was reported in the April 2, 1954 Denison Bulletin: “Donna Reed Receives Academy Award ‘Oscar.’”
“DONNA REED OF DENISON, Universal-International motion picture star, reached the pinnacle of film fame last week when she was awarded an ‘Oscar’ at the annual Academy Award event held at the Hollywood Pantages theater,” the newspaper reported. Donna “won the award for her portrayal of Lorene in the film ‘From Here to Eternity’, which was named the outstanding picture of 1953.”
The Bulletin dubbed Donna “Denison’s nice product” and stated “All of Denison rejoiced last Thursday night when Donna Reed, Crawford County 4-H girl, drama student at Denison High school, and as nice a gal as ever toted a bucket of water, won an Academy Award ‘Oscar’ for her role as the bad girl, Lorena (sic), in ‘From Here to Eternity.’”
The Bulletin also reprinted a telegram sent to Donna by the Denison Chamber of Commerce: “Congratulations on your winning of the Academy Award for best supporting actress of the year. The Citizens of Denison are very happy for you.”
The May 28 Bulletin reported on a conversation Donna had with columnist Parsons.
“I didn’t have to write and tell my mother and father, who live on a farm near Denison, Iowa, all that happened on that memorable night,” Donna said.
“You see they have television, and they all sat and watched the whole proceedings, even though it was very late in Iowa. Isn’t this a great age we’re living in, where one’s family, miles away, can see an important event as it’s happening?”
Read more in the Friday Denison Review.