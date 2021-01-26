Donna Reed as her hometown knew her

Denison newspapers reported her life as she became a star

This Wednesday marks 100 years since the birth of Denison’s Donna Reed.

As part of the ongoing celebrations of her life that will take place in the next few months, the Bulletin and Review has taken a look at how the local newspapers of the day reported on the life of the farm girl from Denison who became a film and television star.

In a story with the headline “Former Local Girl Signs With Movies,” the April 10, 1941, Denison Bulletin reported that Miss Donna Mullenger’s agents were considering giving her the screen name “Donna Denison.”

That name was not to last, and the May 1, 1941, Denison Review reported “Donna Mullenger Becomes Donna Adams, Screen Star” in a front page headline.

“Screen name for Donna Mullenger, Denison girl who has received a contract with M-G-M, will be ‘Donna Adams,’ according to a news release from Los Angeles, appearing in the Omaha World-Herald Sunday,” the Review story reported.

The Bulletin, on the same day, announced “Donna Mullenger - Adams, Denison, Crashes Movies,” also as a front page story.

The “Adams” name didn’t stick, either.