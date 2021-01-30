Donna Reed as her hometown knew her

“I haven’t seen anything which looks so good as Iowa in a long time,” Donna told the Bulletin. “It certainly is good to be back where everything is so real. I wish I could stay a month.”

“Following their visit with home folks, Mr. and Mrs. Owen will proceed to Chicago and New York,” reported the Review on the same day.

Donna’s career trajectory continued upward through the 1940s and the June 6, 1946, Review reported that Donna had landed on the cover of Life Magazine.

While proud of Donna’s accomplishment, the story in the Review focused on a perceived slight in the magazine article.

“Following the publication of the article, considerable indignation has been voiced by the natives of Denison at Life’s description of Denison as being ‘tiny,’” the Review reporter wrote.

“So great is their indignation that they seem to have forgotten the fact that the article helps to place Denison on the map. They should adopt the philosophy of P. T. Barnum, whose idea was that it mattered not so much what people said about his show as long as they talked about it.

We think Barnum was about right.”