Donna Reed as her hometown knew her

Wednesday marked 100 years since the birth of Denison’s Donna Reed; as part of the ongoing celebrations of her life that will take place in the next few months, the Bulletin and Review has taken a look at how the local newspapers of the day reported on the life of the farm girl from Denison who became a film and television star.
The Denison newspapers reported on Donna throughout her career, with a large amount of attention directed her way during her early years in Hollywood.
World War II started just a few months after she made her first picture; Donna continued to make films through the war and also took time to support the war effort.
“Donna will reign as queen of the (Crawford County Fair) parade here tomorrow, and will ride in a specially-constructed war bond float,” reported the August 6, 1942, Denison Review.
“Immediately after the parade, she will autograph war bonds and stamps purchased from her at the stamp booth set up for the Fair. On Thursday and Friday, she will personally autograph every war bond she sells, and will autograph stamp books for children buying at least one dollar’s worth of war stamps.”
Rain spoiled the original date for the parade, but Donna spent time visiting with soldiers from Fort Crook, Nebraska, according to the Denison Bulletin.
The January 21, 1943, Bulletin reported that Donna was furnishing her first apartment in Los Angeles, “And her admirers in the armed services have rallied around when they heard of the arranging of the apartment, and have been making contributions. One admirer up in Alaska sent a sealskin blanket, another from the same locality contributed a set of needles made of walrus tusks. Still another sent her a grass hula skirt from Hawaii.”
Many hearts were likely broken the next month when the February 4 Review reported Donna’s marriage to William J. Tuttle:
“Donna Reed, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer star, and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Mullenger of near Denison, was married Saturday, Jan 30, at 5:30 p. m., to William Tuttle at the Community Methodist church in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rev. Thatcher Jordan performed the ceremony. The bride wore a beige suit with brown accessories.”
The marriage was not to last, as the June 14, 1945, Denison Bulletin reported: “Donna Reed, the former Donna Mullenger of Denison, is to marry Tony Owen, actor’s agent, in Beverly Hills, Calif., tomorrow, it was learned here yesterday. She was divorced recently from William Tuttle, Hollywood makeup man.”
Donna and Tony came to Denison during their honeymoon.
“There was none of the tinsel and glamor of the silver screen about Donna Reed when interviewed yesterday at the home of her parents where she and her husband, Tony Owen, are spending a part of their honeymoon,” the June 21 Bulletin reported.
“I haven’t seen anything which looks so good as Iowa in a long time,” Donna told the Bulletin. “It certainly is good to be back where everything is so real. I wish I could stay a month.”
“Following their visit with home folks, Mr. and Mrs. Owen will proceed to Chicago and New York,” reported the Review on the same day.
Donna’s career trajectory continued upward through the 1940s and the June 6, 1946, Review reported that Donna had landed on the cover of Life Magazine.
While proud of Donna’s accomplishment, the story in the Review focused on a perceived slight in the magazine article.
“Following the publication of the article, considerable indignation has been voiced by the natives of Denison at Life’s description of Denison as being ‘tiny,’” the Review reporter wrote.
“So great is their indignation that they seem to have forgotten the fact that the article helps to place Denison on the map. They should adopt the philosophy of P. T. Barnum, whose idea was that it mattered not so much what people said about his show as long as they talked about it.
We think Barnum was about right.”
The same story noted that Donna, “recently won the lead role opposite James Stewart in his first postwar picture, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ the tale of a small town now being produced by Frank Capra.”
“Donna Reed, Denison high school graduate, who rose to stardom in Hollywood, has just finished her latest picture, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’” the February 21, 1947, Bulletin reported. “The picture will be shown at the Ritz theatre, here, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.”
The Bulletin included an ad for the film in the same edition.
The film was something of a financial disappointment in its initial release and did not garner much additional attention in the Denison newspapers.
As her career continued, the newspapers often reminded readers that “Denison’s own Donna Reed” was appearing in a new film at the Ritz and Iowa theaters, as was the case with a large advertisement in the December 26, 1952, Bulletin for the upcoming “Hangman’s Knot.”
In 1958, Donna was the subject of an episode of the television show “This is Your Life,” which was unfortunately preempted in the local television market and went unseen by Denison residents.
“In a conversation with Lew Jeffreys of KMTV of Omaha, NBC affiliate, he states that inquiries are being made as to the possibilities of obtaining a kinescope of the program to be shown here at a later date,” the March 28, 1958, Bulletin reported.
It was not until July 1, 1959, that Donna’s “This is Your Life” episode aired in the local market, according to the Review.
The March 28, 1959, Bulletin also reported that “next fall she will have a TV series of her own, ‘The Donna Reed Show’.”
Reporting of her new show was sporadic in local newspapers, but stories occasionally appeared throughout the eight-year run of the show.
The May 23, 1961, Review featured a story about Donna appearing in a recent issue of “TV Guide.”
“The story of Donna was titled, ‘The Farmer’s Daughter Who Went to Town,’” the Review related. “Denison is mentioned prominently in the story, telling of the successes of the Donna Reed show.”
Donna set out to correct several myths in the story – one was the romanticizing of life on the farm.
“It may have been good training for life but we had rough times,” she said.
There was water to be pumped and hauled into the house, bread to be baked and firewood to be cut.
“My father and my brother were good farmers, but we never had enough land to make a profit,” Donna said.
She said she partly came out of her shell in high school when Edward Tompkins, her chemistry teacher, suggested she read Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People.”
“I mean, of all books!” Donna said. “But at least it was just what I needed, at least in Denison.”