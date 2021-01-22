Donna Reed as her hometown knew her

The first mention of Donna Belle Mullenger in a Denison newspaper came in the February 9, 1921, edition of the Denison Bulletin and Herald
“Jan. 25—Born, to Mr. and Mrs. William Mullenger of Denison, a girl,” the newspaper noted in the “Births” section.
Consider this to be a correction, as her birthday was actually January 27.
Next Wednesday marks 100 years since the birth of Donna Reed; as part of the ongoing celebration of her life that will take place in the next few months, the Bulletin and Review has taken a look at how the local newspapers of the day reported on the life of the farm girl from Denison who became a film and television star.
She was referred to variously as Donna Belle Mullenger, Donnabelle Mullenger and Donna Mullenger in the newspaper reports; her name remains as it was reported for this story.
Following the birth notice, the next mention of Donna came more than 12 years later, in the November 2, 1933, Denison Bulletin.
The Nimble Fingers 4-H club of Denison township met Saturday, October 28, the Bulletin reported; vice president
Donnabelle Mullenger was present.
From 1933 through 1936, all the mentions of Donna concerned 4-H activities.
“Delicious refreshments were served by Donna Belle Mullenger,” noted the July 12, 1934, Bulletin account of a Nimble Fingers 4-H club meeting.
Reporting the results of the 4-H competition at the Denison Fall Festival, the October 3, 1935, Bulletin noted that Donnabelle Mullenger’s plain rolls took the first place prize.
“Donnabelle Mullenger gave a very interesting report on the girls’ 4-H club convention at Ames,” according to the July 30, 1936, Bulletin.
A first hint of her future career came in the Bulletin of October 22 of that same year. In an article about the beginning of rehearsal for high school vocal groups, Donna Belle Mullenger was listed among the second sopranos.
In September of 1937, the Denison Review listed Donna among the contestants for “Miss Denison 1937.” She was sponsored by Nelson Shoe Store.
Helen Lorenzen won the contest; Donna tied for fourth place, according to the Bulletin on October 7.
The May 12, 1938, Bulletin reported that the Denison High School Girls’ Glee Club received a superior rating at the Iowa High School Music Festival in Iowa City; Donnabelle Mullenger was a member of the group.
On May 19, 1938, the Denison Bulletin and the Denison Review reported news of the May Fete at Denison High School at which Donna’s popularity among her classmates was apparent.
“DONNABELLE MULLENGER IS CROWNED QUEEN; BICYCLE ACT BIG HIT,” the Review reported.
“Donnabelle Mullenger, member of the senior class, was crowned May queen at the annual school fete in the gymnasium Friday evening when a diversified program of stunts, songs, recitations, dances and variance were presented before a large crowd of patrons,” the Bulletin reported.
She was one of eight candidates and a “sparkling crown” was placed upon her head by first attendant Miss Pat Powers.
“Following the crowning ceremonies the queen remained to witness a program of seventeen separate numbers, all of which were cleverly perfected and arranged,” the Bulletin continued.
After graduating from DHS that spring, Donna traveled to California and enrolled in Los Angeles City College.
A year later, on June 1, 1939, the Review noted that Donna had started to make waves on the West Coast.
“Donna Belle Mullenger, 18-year-old brunette daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Mullenger, of Denison, last week was announced as the winner of the South Gate, Calif., Veterans of Foreign Wars beauty contest,” the Review reported. Miss Mullenger, who is a graduate of
the Denison high school, is attending dramatic school in California and lives at South Gate.”
The Review reported that she was chosen from a group of 35 contestants and received $25 and a gold “Goddess of Beauty” statue.
In September of that year, the Review reported that Donna was beginning her sophomore year at City College, majoring in English and drama.
It was not until August 1940 that she would reappear in a Denison newspaper.
“Donnabelle Mullenger arrived on Tuesday from Los Angeles, Calif., where she attends college, and will spent (sic) a month visiting in the home of her parents, Mr and Mrs. Wm. Mullenger, and with other relatives,” the Review reported.
She would reappear in the Review two months later when the newspaper announced, “Miss Mullenger on Horace Heidt Show; Donnabelle Mullenger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Mullenger, of near Denison, Tuesday night appeared on Horace Heidt’s ‘Answers by the Dancers,’ program being broadcast coast-to-coast from Los Angeles, Calif. Miss Mullenger, who attends Los Angeles City College, was present at the broadcast with the president of the college and student body. They correctly answered the question asked them and received a $10 prize.”
Donna continued to turn heads in California, as reported in the December 12, 1940, Denison Bulletin: “Miss Donna Mullenger… was recently honored by being named the most beautiful co-ed at Los Angeles City college in Los Angeles, Calif. Miss Mullenger’s picture appeared on the front page of the Los Angeles Times under date of Dec. 2. From the same paper we take the following article: ‘Vivacious, brunette and all around attractive Donna Mullenger is the most beautiful, has the most pleasing personality and otherwise fills the bill of superlatives for Los Angeles City college students. So voted several hundred students attending the Queen’s Ball of the City College Saturday night at the Biltmore Ballroom.’”
Donna’s next appearance in Denison’s newspapers would mark a dramatic change in her life.
“Miss Donna Mullenger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Mullenger of near Denison, now holds a contract with the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studios, having recently passed a screen test,” the Bulletin announced on April 10, 1941.
“Her agents are considering ‘Donna Denison’ as her screen name, the newspaper reported.