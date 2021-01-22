Donna Reed as her hometown knew her

The Review reported that she was chosen from a group of 35 contestants and received $25 and a gold “Goddess of Beauty” statue.

In September of that year, the Review reported that Donna was beginning her sophomore year at City College, majoring in English and drama.

It was not until August 1940 that she would reappear in a Denison newspaper.

“Donnabelle Mullenger arrived on Tuesday from Los Angeles, Calif., where she attends college, and will spent (sic) a month visiting in the home of her parents, Mr and Mrs. Wm. Mullenger, and with other relatives,” the Review reported.

She would reappear in the Review two months later when the newspaper announced, “Miss Mullenger on Horace Heidt Show; Donnabelle Mullenger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Mullenger, of near Denison, Tuesday night appeared on Horace Heidt’s ‘Answers by the Dancers,’ program being broadcast coast-to-coast from Los Angeles, Calif. Miss Mullenger, who attends Los Angeles City College, was present at the broadcast with the president of the college and student body. They correctly answered the question asked them and received a $10 prize.”