Crawford County Arts Council President Ruben Newell said he was surprised when his organization was informed by the Donna Reed Foundation that they could no longer use the Donna Reed Theater for their concert events.

Newell is also the Denison High School instrumental music teacher.

He said the arts council had dates set for their spring concerts at the Donna Reed Theater but learned after Christmas that they would no longer be allowed to use the venue.

Newell said no specific reason was given, but noted that a considerable amount of miscommunication was apparently going on at the foundation.

Mary Owen, daughter of Donna Reed and member of the Donna Reed Foundation Board of Directors, was under the impression that the Donna Reed Foundation was selling tickets, collecting money, and working the gate, for Crawford County Arts Council events, and that the arts council wasn’t paying for use of the facility, he said.

Members of the Crawford County Arts Council performed all those tasks, and the organization paid to use the theater, Newell said.

“(We) never had a contract with them because it’s always been that we give them the dates and they put the dates down,” he said. “It’s always been a good relationship, but something obviously went sour.”

Newell said he had brought up the issue of how much the arts council pays.

“I said if money is the problem, tell us if that’s the issue,” he said. “But that’s obviously not the issue.”

Newell had other arts council board members join the last phone call with the Donna Reed Foundation because he didn’t want to be the only person talking to them.

“We said, ‘What do you want to tell people, because as soon as I put this out there they’re going to wonder what’s going on,’” he said.

The foundation didn’t have an answer.

“The whole thing was very nebulous,” Newell said.

After the last phone call, the arts council shifted to finding a new venue for their concerts for the rest of the year.

“We kind of put it behind us and moved forward at that point,” he said.

“Our biggest concern is we want people to understand the Crawford County Arts Council is here. We’re going strong; we’re excited about our shows and we have a whole new set of shows for next year. It’s a venue change and that’s it.”

The Patsy Cline Project concert will take place at the Broadway Elementary auditorium on March 11.

“The first one will be a little bit different because that’s obviously not a venue that we’ve had a lot of events in,” Newell said.

The James Taylor Tribute on April 14 and the Copper Street Bass concert on May 2 will take place at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center.

The Bulletin-Review reached out to Mary Owen during the day on Monday; she stated she did not want to speak off the cuff on the subject.

Late in the day on Monday, just prior to the newspaper’s printing deadline, Owen sent an email response to several questions from the Bulletin-Review. Her response is printed below as received.

On behalf of the board of directors we apologize that this information hasn’t been made public sooner, but we have been struggling.

Why was the (Donna Reed Theater) office closed?

The office has been closed for \Winter Holiday and because the foundation is facing a financial crisis.

Are there plans to reopen the office?

We hope to have a limited reopening of the office to accommodate scheduled tours. We are creating new infrastructures to support community volunteers.

Is Pat (Fleshner) no longer on the board?

On January 18, 2023, at the January Board meeting the entire Board received a formal letter of retirement from Pat Fleshner that was dated January 16, 2023.

Does the board plan to move the archives out of the area?

There are no plans to move the Donna Reed archives from the Denison location.

Why would you turn away a paying client when funds are needed by the DRPA?