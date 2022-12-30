Donna Reed Heritage Museum adds to its collection

The Donna Reed Heritage Museum is the recipient of over 50 items relating to Donna Reed and her career in film and television. The donation comes from the Orpheum Theatre Center (OTC) in Marshalltown .

The bulk of the donation consists of movie posters and lobby cards acquired by Tom LaVille, a retired Marshalltown drama and literature teacher, who donated select items from his personal collection to the OTC. His collection of memorabilia is in excess of 15,000 pieces and includes movie posters, sheet music, autographed photos, and celebrity lunch boxes.

“We are excited to receive this fantastic gift,” said Jerry Peterman, museum archivist. “We have collaborated with OTC on several occasions, exchanging artifacts for special exhibits. We will now be able to continue their mission of sharing these gems with the public.”

The gift is the result of ownership of the OTC being transferred from Iowa Valley Community College District to the Marshalltown Community School District which necessitated the dispersal of their Iowans In Entertainment collection.