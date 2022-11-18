Donna Reed Road bridge to be replaced

The bridge just south of Highway 30 on Donna Reed road is showing signs of deterioration and will be replaced in the next few years.

The bridge carries traffic over the Union Pacific (UP) Railroad tracks; a UP inspector first noticed the deterioration of the bridge structure.

Even though the bridge is in within the Denison city limits, the replacement project will likely be a joint effort between the City of Denison and Crawford County.

County Engineer Paul Assman talked to the Board of Supervisors about the bridge during two recent supervisors meeting.

He pointed out that even though the bridge is well within Denison city limits, it is on an important farm to market route.

Assman said that in the past, the city and the county had come to agreements to work on such projects.

The City of Denison was recently awarded a $1.5 million DOT grant toward replacing the bridge.

Assman said a “dart board number” for the project is $2.5 million – but acknowledge the price tag could go up.

He said that even though the bridge does not belong to the county, he had submitted it for federal grants for which the project would be appropriate.

“We’re in what is called a ‘historically disadvantaged area,’ and it would be a joint project with two entities, so it starts to check a lot of boxes,” Assman said.

Denison City Manager Bradley Hanson told the Bulletin and Review that under the terms of the DOT grant, the city would receive the grant funds after October 1, 2024.

He said former Denison City Manager Terry Crawford and Public Works Director Eric Martens worked quickly to put together the grant application; the city was informed that the bridge was in poor shape just a few days before the application was due.

Hanson said traffic will have to be rerouted while the bridge is replaced.

The project may take place after harvest is complete in 2024.

The bridge is important for farmers and for the economy in Denison, Hanson said.