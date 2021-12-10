Donna Reed Theater sound system gets a makeover

Holiday movie presentations in December will be good opportunities to hear the difference

Until recently, the sound system at the Donna Reed Theater wasn’t working as it should.

Thanks to the efforts of several volunteers, theatergoers will now be able to see movies with the sound system working the way it was originally designed.

“Some parts of the system weren’t communicating with each other,” said Robert Lyons, who joined the Donna Reed Board of Directors in January.

“We have multiple systems here of different brands and generations and they don’t like to talk to each other.”

Lyons, Nathan Mahrt, industrial technology teacher at Denison High School (DHS), former DHS Technology Coordinator Dennis Sychra, and Aaron Larson, worship director at Grace Church, were all involved in reworking the system, Lyons said.

“We weren’t getting that full surround sound effect; we were only getting it from perhaps behind the screen or from one or two speakers,” Lyons said.

The goal of the team working on the project was to restore the full surround sound effect that the system had when it was installed about 25 years ago.

Mahrt went to several shows at the theater last year and noticed that the sound was coming from the side speakers – not the stage speakers.

“The theater has two sound systems,” he said. “Before, there was one sound system and it was up in the projection booth.”

Over time, as people knowledgeable about the sound system left, the two systems became blended in a way that didn’t work for presenting quality sound.

“The sound was horrible,” Mahrt said.

He called in some professional help from Sychra, who is a former band instructor and plays in a band.

“He came in and figured out what was wrong and how we needed to set it up,” Mahrt said.

One of the major problems with the sound system had to do with where the controls were placed.

“It used to be run out of the projection room, which is a soundproofed room that had no easy way for whoever was running the system to hear the sound in the theater,” Lyons said.

“If you were going to adjust the audio for a movie, you had to go into the soundproofed room and adjust it, and then come back out into the theater to see if your adjustment worked.”

That process usually had to be repeated many times to get the sound to acceptable levels.

The solution was to build a new booth, within the balcony area, for the sound system controls.

“We had to take a large rack stack of audio equipment through a very tiny window in the projection room; we had to disassemble it and reassemble it,” Lyons said. “We also had to break a lot of conduit and pull a lot of wires out from the projection room.”

Many of the wires were unlabeled and had to be traced the old-fashioned way.

Larson helped move the equipment and documented where the wires went and what they did.

He worked at the theater back when films where shown there and has been a longtime volunteer for the Donna Reed Foundation.

“We made a lot of trips to the basement and the attic,” Mahrt said. “There was a lot of figuring out how and why about the way they did it.”

Students in Mahrt’s construction class helped build a new booth at the back of the balcony.

It sits in front of a wall built in the 1990s to separate the balcony area from the HVAC systems that were installed at the time.

“We made sure it (the booth) did not interfere with the historic nature or architecture of the building as much as possible,” Lyons said. “It’s sitting on top of the original balcony floor. It’s not drilled into it; it’s not damaging it, at all.”

The new booth was placed in front of an opening in the wall that allowed films to be projected from the booth onto the screen at the front of the theater.

The current projector hangs in front of the balcony, so the opening is no longer needed for showing films.

In addition to providing a better location for the sound system, the booth cuts down the amount of sound that gets into the theater from the HVAC system.

Mahrt’s students also assisted with getting all the wiring reconnected.

“The wiring was the tough part,” Lyons said.

The system was reconnected to eight surround sound speakers situated around the theater, three speakers behind the screen and small speakers under the balcony.

The lighting controls have also been moved to the new booth; they had been located on a card table at the front of the balcony.

The sound system now functions as two separate units.

“The sound system for the stage is on the stage and it’s run by a remote mixing board,” Mahrt said. “You can be anywhere in the auditorium to adjust that sound – and the sound comes from the stage the way it should.”

Sound for film productions is run from the new booth.

“We’re very happy with what we have so far,” Lyons said. “Everything seems to be working well.”

“We’ve had three live performances and the sound has been great,” Mahrt said.

Some cleanup work is still needed on the booth, and the sound system will get a round of fine tuning.

Lyons said the Donna Reed Foundation gives thanks to the Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission, the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, and the Denison Rotary Club for providing funding for the project

“This has only been possible because of the community’s support, both financially and by volunteers,” Lyons said.

Members of the public will have several chances in coming weeks to hear the sound system in action.

The Will Ferrell film “Elf” will be screened at 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 12; the Tom Hanks film “The Polar Express” will be screened at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 18; and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Denison’s Donna Reed, will be shown at 3 and 7 p.m. on December 19.