Donna Reed to be featured at Celebrate Iowa Gala

The IDCA crew shot footage around Denison and visited the McHenry House, where Reed’s Academy Award trophy is displayed.

The “It’s a Wonderful Life” water tower was also on their shot list for the production, “just to show people a little farther afield how Denison continues to honor Donna Reed’s legacy,” Morain said.

“Donna Reed never forgot Denison and Denison still continues to honor the legacy of Donna Reed.”

Morain said he was impressed by the effort Denison has put in to remembering Reed.

“The Department of Cultural Affairs visits lots of communities and lots of county historical museums and community centers, but I was really impressed with the Donna Reed Center,” he said. “Even with a minimal staff and the limitations of budget, I think the center is doing a really good job updating Donna Reed’s story for another generation.”

They are keeping Reed relevant and taking care of the artifacts and the stories that are unique to Denison, he said.

“I was really impressed with the whole operation there,” Morain said. “For me, it was really fun to get to know her story a little bit better and get to see how Denison celebrates their hometown star.”

