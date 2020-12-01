Donna Reed to be featured at Celebrate Iowa Gala

Because the 100th anniversary of the birth of Denison’s Donna Reed is coming up in less than two months, this year’s Celebrate Iowa Gala, which is a production of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs (IDCA), will feature a video segment about Reed.
Reed was born on January 27, 1921.
“Every year the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs hosts a gala to celebrate all things Iowa,” said Michael Morain, IDCA communications manager.
“The centennial birthday has been on our calendar for a while, so we’re really looking forward to it.”
The gala and Reed’s birthday gave IDCA an excuse to travel to Denison, he said.
“We interviewed Jerry Peterman, and he showed us some of the displays in the Donna Reed Center that tell the story of Donna Reed’s life,” Morain said. “He and Pam (Denison Mayor Pam Soseman) took us downstairs where they’ve done a great job archiving a lot of the artefacts and a lot of the documents. They’ve really done a great job preserving Donna Reed’s story in Hollywood - but also the story of her life in Denison.”
Soseman and Peterman showed off some of Reed’s outfits from various events.
“It was a great trip,” he said. “They rolled out the red carpet and showed us all around.”
The IDCA crew shot footage around Denison and visited the McHenry House, where Reed’s Academy Award trophy is displayed.
The “It’s a Wonderful Life” water tower was also on their shot list for the production, “just to show people a little farther afield how Denison continues to honor Donna Reed’s legacy,” Morain said.
“Donna Reed never forgot Denison and Denison still continues to honor the legacy of Donna Reed.”
Morain said he was impressed by the effort Denison has put in to remembering Reed.
“The Department of Cultural Affairs visits lots of communities and lots of county historical museums and community centers, but I was really impressed with the Donna Reed Center,” he said. “Even with a minimal staff and the limitations of budget, I think the center is doing a really good job updating Donna Reed’s story for another generation.”
They are keeping Reed relevant and taking care of the artifacts and the stories that are unique to Denison, he said.
“I was really impressed with the whole operation there,” Morain said. “For me, it was really fun to get to know her story a little bit better and get to see how Denison celebrates their hometown star.”
He said the IDCA is also working with the Donna Reed Foundation to fill out a whole year of celebration for the 100th birthday milestone.
In a normal year, the Celebrate Iowa Gala would take place as a big party in Des Moines – but that won’t happen this year.
“It’s usually held at the State Historical Museum, but this year, like so many other organizations, we’re shifting our annual tradition online,” Morain said. “This year we’ve put together a two and a half hour event on December 11.”
The first part of the event is a VIP reception.
“The second hour is sort of the ‘main event,’ which is really a showcase of art, history, film and culture highlights from all over the state,” he said. “One of those is Denison. We’re really spotlighting Denison as we lean into the centennial celebration of Donna Reed’s birth.”
Reed’s daughter, Mary Owen, will be featured during the VIP reception during the gala.
“There will be a live interview with Mary Owen talking about her mom and her mom’s connection to Iowa and some of the memories that she has from growing up being Donna Reed’s daughter,” Morain said.
Tony-nominated Broadway star Brandon Victor Dixon, who was a 1999 Donna Reed scholarship finalist in musical theatre, will be a special guest of the gala.
The co-host of the VIP reception will be Des Moines news anchor Jackie Schmillen, who received a Donna Reed Foundation scholarship in 1998.
“She (Schmillen) really sings the praises of the Donna Reed Festival, so it will be interesting to hear two alumni of that program talk about how it has provided a springboard for their careers,” Morain said.
“We’re hoping that Brandon Victor Dixon will sing a song or two during that hour.”
The Celebrate Iowa Gala, which begins at 6 p.m. on December 11, is a fundraiser for the State Historical Society of Iowa.
Tickets range from $25 to $250.
$250 VIP tickets include access to the VIP reception, the Virtual Celebrate Iowa Gala and the Virtual Cultural Mixer.
$100 Gala & Mixer tickets include the Virtual Celebrate Iowa Gala and the Virtual Cultural Mixer.
$25 Gala tickets include access to the main event at 7 p.m.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit iowaculture.gov.