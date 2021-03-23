Donna’s first starring role

Denison’s Donna Reed was born 100 years ago on January 27; as part of the ongoing celebrations of her life that will take place this year, the Bulletin and Review has taken a look at how Denison’s newspapers of the day reported on the life of the farm girl from Denison who became a film and television star.
“Final selection of the cast for the senior class play, ‘The Night of January 16’ will be made this afternoon and the date of presentation has been set for Tuesday, May 24,” reported the April 7, 1938, Denison Review.
Donna Belle Mullenger was a member of the senior class that would graduate that spring.
“The play is a three act mystery comedy and is unique in that a volunteer jury from the audience will announce a verdict and the ending will accord with it,” the Review story continued.
Audience members who wanted to serve on the jury were asked to leave their names at the box office upon entering.
“Mrs. Hilda Catron, assisted by Miss Gladys Patrick, will direct the-play. About 25 players are in the cast,” the Review reported.
A week later the Review announced that the cast had been chosen.
About 40 students auditioned and Catron had difficulty making her selections, according to the Review.
“Because of the length of some of the parts, there will be several understudies so that in case of sickness a substitute will be ready to replace any one of the main characters,” the Review story stated. “Some of those selected will not have speaking parts but their role calls for a bit of acting.”
Those who had been cast were Tim Bledsoe, Margaret Anderson, Mildred Bryan, Margery Qualheim, Ruby and Ruth Ecklund, Evelyn Christiansen, Joyce Ely, Donnabelle Mullenger, Cleo Berka, Eugene Hall, Axel Heide, Bill Robinson, Frederick Riggleman, Eugene Anderson, Bob Schmidtmann, Bud Pautsch, Bob Rohwer, Kenley Lidstone and Kenneth Langer.
The May 5, 1938, Denison Bulletin described the plot of the play:
“At the time of the suicide of Ivar Krueger, Swedish match king and financial juggler, revealing the complicated failure of his international financial interests, it was rumored that he had only faked his death, and really had departed for South America, to live incognito and in luxury on a fortune that he had established there.”
The Bulletin reported that the subject of the play was a murder trial and 12 members of the audience would be recruited to serve on the jury.
“These members will not be ‘planted’ in the audience, but chosen by lot. Jurors selected will be on a professional basis, for they will be paid a refund amounting to the price of their ticket to the show,” the Bulletin story stated.
“Strictly speaking, this is a play without a heroine, but Donnabelle Mullenger has been chosen for the leading feminine part, that of Karen Andre, defendant in the murder trial. Nor has it a hero, the principal male role being that of the prosecuting attorney, which will be taken by Jack Nau.”
The Bulletin detailed a somewhat different cast list from the one reported by the Review:
Prison Matron - Helen Godberson
Bailiff - Curtis Hugg
Judge Heath - Bill Robinson
District Attorney Flint - Jack Nau
His Secretary - Ruby Ecklund
Defense Attorney Stevens - Eugene Anderson
In the play, the character Karen Andre was to be tried for the murder of Bjorn Faulkner.
The jury’s role was not scripted; they could convict or acquit the defendant.
“There have been plays before with vague endings, but this is the first one in which the audience takes an integral part in its development and conclusion,” the May 12 Review declared.
“Considerable interest has been manifest about the city as time for the play approaches and patrons are preparing to witness something new and different in theatricals,” the May 19 Bulletin announced. “The performance will be given at the new high school auditorium beginning at 8 o’clock.”
A slightly different cast list appeared in the May 19 story (see inset above, right).
The May 26 Review reported that 600 people attended the production, which the newspaper said was an unusually large audience.
The newspaper gave praise to all the actors and said Donnabelle Mullenger, Jack Nau and Eugene Anderson (as the defense attorney) “ably performed the important roles.”
“All gave commendable performances,” the Bulletin reported on the same day.
Such was Donna’s first leading role.
The production netted the senior class about $85, according to the Review.
Twenty-one years later, the junior class at Denison High School decided to perform the play again, which was reported in the November 13, 1959, Bulletin.
“This same play was given some years ago and the leading part of Karen Andre was played by Donna Mullenger, who is now the movie actress Donna Reed,” the Bulletin noted.
In the 1959 production, Karen Andre was played by Suzie Peterson, the defense attorney was played by Gary Johnson, and Jim Lyons took the role of the district attorney, according to the Bulletin.
None of the stories about the play named the author – a relatively unknown writer named Ayn Rand.