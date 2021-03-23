Donna’s first starring role

“Because of the length of some of the parts, there will be several understudies so that in case of sickness a substitute will be ready to replace any one of the main characters,” the Review story stated. “Some of those selected will not have speaking parts but their role calls for a bit of acting.”

Those who had been cast were Tim Bledsoe, Margaret Anderson, Mildred Bryan, Margery Qualheim, Ruby and Ruth Ecklund, Evelyn Christiansen, Joyce Ely, Donnabelle Mullenger, Cleo Berka, Eugene Hall, Axel Heide, Bill Robinson, Frederick Riggleman, Eugene Anderson, Bob Schmidtmann, Bud Pautsch, Bob Rohwer, Kenley Lidstone and Kenneth Langer.

The May 5, 1938, Denison Bulletin described the plot of the play:

“At the time of the suicide of Ivar Krueger, Swedish match king and financial juggler, revealing the complicated failure of his international financial interests, it was rumored that he had only faked his death, and really had departed for South America, to live incognito and in luxury on a fortune that he had established there.”

The Bulletin reported that the subject of the play was a murder trial and 12 members of the audience would be recruited to serve on the jury.