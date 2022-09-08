 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Salmon

A funeral service for Dorothy Salmon, 99, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

Interment will be at the Kiron Cemetery.

Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Friday, September 2.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Luvaas, of Denison, and Susan Blair, of Omaha, Nebraska; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

