DOT message puts up roadblock for Denison’s signal lights plan

The City of Denison wants to replace the dysfunctional traffic control signals at the U.S. Highway 30 and South 20th Street intersection, which for months have been flashing amber for Highway 30 traffic and flashing red for South 20th Street traffic.

But the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) said traffic control signals at the intersection do not meet the warrants (installation justification) that are set out in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).

That message was in a January 3 email sent by Roxanne Seward with the DOT to City Manager Brad Hanson.

Her message was in response to a December 25 email from Hanson that the city was planning to replace the signals at the intersection and was in the process of securing up to three quotes and bonding for the replacement.

The email exchange was the most recent in a string of communications between DOT personnel and city staff that appears to have begun in September.

Hanson shared Seward’s message with the city council at its meeting on Tuesday.

The city council’s response and the response by some of the city staff was to ask what the city could do instead to improve traffic safety at the intersection and if the DOT decision could be appealed.

The discussion came during the city manager’s report at the meeting when Hanson said the estimated cost of replacing the signals and the poles and to install a traffic-detecting camera system would be $240,000, in a worst-case scenario, but much less, about $120,000, if the poles do not need to be replaced.

The figures don’t include the conduit needed to use the camera system. Hanson said the eye (camera) had been ordered but was going to delay the order based on Seward’s email.

He then shared Seward’s message.

Seward added in her email that she understands the city council’s reluctance to remove traffic signals that have been at the intersection for years.

She provided the following disadvantages of installing traffic control signals that are not warranted, according to the MUTCD.

- Traffic control signals are often considered a panacea for all traffic problems at intersections. This belief has led to traffic control signals being installed at many locations where they are not needed, adversely affecting the safety and efficiency of vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic.

- Traffic control signals, even when justified by traffic and roadway conditions, can be ill-designed, ineffectively placed, improperly operated, or poorly maintained. Improper or unjustified traffic control signals can result in one or more of the following disadvantages:

A. Excessive delay,

B. Excessive disobedience of the signal indications,

C. Increased use of less adequate routes as road users attempt to avoid the traffic control signals, and

D. Significant increases in the frequency of collisions (especially rear-end collisions).

Seward said a two-way stop (for traffic on South 20th Street) would work most efficiently and she pointed out it has been working since the signals were put into flash mode.

She said a two-way stop is what is recommended from a review of the data and from a traffic and safety perspective.

The DOT will obtain traffic counts this year and review and monitor this intersection in the future, Seward added.

“If traffic counts should happen to increase (typically due to additional development) we will contact the City,” she wrote in the email.

In September Seward had provided a traffic signal warrant analysis and an all-way stop analysis in an email to Denison personnel. She wrote in her email that the intersection meets none of the eight warrants needed for an all-way stop.

“We like to see fairly balanced traffic on both the minor and major road. In this case, the traffic entering for EB/WB is around 8500 vehicles per day. The NB/SB traffic is 1057. So the mainline traffic is eight times higher than the side road,” she wrote. “If an all-way stop is installed, the drivers on the mainline will tend to roll through the stop sign, and not stop for the side road.”

The numbers were from a June 2016 traffic count.

Following are reactions by council members and city staff about the DOT’s answers.

Councilman Greg Miller had concerns about the safety of school buses, especially those that are making a left turn onto Highway 30 to travel east.

Councilman Corey Curnyn: “What we have right now is dangerous. I’ve almost been in two different accidents. It’s not safe the way it is now.”

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia: “The problem, in my mind, is the blinking. If the DOT says we have to take it out or not a replacement or the DOT is not going to support it, we need to have stop signs there because I think the reason we’re seeing almost accidents is because people aren’t obeying the flashing red light and they’re just going. They are not doing the whole stop.”

Councilman John Granzen: “The yellow light, they’re supposed to be slowing down and no one slows down.” He added that it is difficult to enter Highway 30 from a side street between the 20th Street and 16th Street intersections.

Garcia believes people are avoiding the Highway 30 intersections with 19th, 18th and 17th streets because they can’t turn onto the highway from a stop sign. “We have heavier traffic on 16th and 20th and I don’t think that it’s only because those are school streets. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that people are going to a street that has a stop light because it’s easier and safer to enter the highway (there) than to try to get on a highway from a stop sign,” she said.

Councilman Dustin Logan: “What’s going to end up happening is buses are going to go west, go to 16th Street just to get on to Highway 30 and then you’re going to have that increased traffic there.”

Police Chief Brandon Rinnan: “What exactly are our options then?” He later added with the DOT not wanting anybody to put in lights, it limits the city’s options of what it can and cannot do.

Fire Chief Cory Snowgren: “The day that thing started not operating at 100% we’re shouldering some liability with every day that goes by.”

Logan asked Hanson if the speed limit for westbound traffic heading toward the intersection could be reduced. Hanson responded that the city could request a speed reduction.

Granzen said the city needs to talk with the DOT because he believes there has to be another process.