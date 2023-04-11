A double celebration took place March 31 at Touch of Class in Denison. A ribbon cutting conducted by the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County marked the sale of the business from Cindy Fastje to Rocio Menendez Mendoza.

Fastje started the styling salon in 1984 in the Warren Building, located across the street from the current location at 26 South Main. That move was made in 1994. In her 39 years of hair styling, Fastje figured she has cut and styled more than 80,000 heads of hair.

Menendez Mendoza said she wanted to cut and style hair since she was young, adding that she used to cut her brother’s hair. She graduated from LaJames College & Beauty School in Mason City in 2013 and had been working at Touch of Class for less than a year when she decided to buy the business.

Touch of Class has six stylists, including Mendenez Mendoza and Fastje, who will continue to do hair at the salon. The hours and service will be the same, except tanning will no longer be offered.

Menendez Mendoza is married to Wilson Menendez. Their children are two-year-old twins Thiago and Ilaix Menendez; Ethan Menendez, 14; and Miguel Mendoza, 13.