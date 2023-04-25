The Dow City-Arion (DC-A) Alumni Association will present Jeri (Nelson) Vogt with the 2023 Greyhound Award for her outstanding contributions to the DC-A School, community and Alumni Association. Presenting the award at the alumni banquet on May 27 will be members of the 2023 Greyhound Award presentation team - Hollie (Ohl) Nelson (Class of 1981) and Andi (Thomsen) Sharp (Class of 1996).

Vogt walked across the graduation stage on a Wednesday night in 1974 and walked into the Crawford County Treasurer’s office the following Tuesday to start her first post-graduate job as a clerk. That job led to 44 years of public service in the same office. She moved from clerk to second deputy and then first deputy. She served under many county treasurers and when the last of those treasurers announced her retirement, Vogt had to decide if she “wanted to train the boss or be the boss.” She chose to run for county treasurer. Vogt was elected treasurer four times, holding the office for 14 years. She was then elected to the Board of Supervisors and served from January 2019 until December 2022.

Vogt has lived her entire life in Dow City and has devoted her time to serving others, not just through her career. She has been a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Dow City where she taught Sunday school for 30 years, served as board treasurer, and currently serves as recording secretary. She has worked countless pancake breakfasts, soup suppers, and other fundraisers as an active member of her church.

In 1976, Vogt began helping the DC-A Alumni Association with mailing invitations to the annual alumni banquet. At that time, the association mailed an invitation to all out-of-area members with the names and addresses on the envelopes being typed by hand. She took reservations for several years and currently contributes in many ways to make the banquet a success.

Vogt’s maternal grandmother, Clara (Schweizer) Ahart, graduated from Dow City in 1930. Her parents, Lyell and Kay Lou (Ahart) Nelson, were both Greyhounds graduating in 1946 and 1953 respectively. Siblings, Tammy (Sitzmann) was in the class of 1976 and Rick the class of 1977.

She and her husband, Rick (Class of 1973), have two daughters, Beth and Megan and love spending time with their grandchildren. Vogt’s extended family and friends have no doubt they can count on Jeri to be there for them in any capacity. Her giving spirit has been apparent even when facing personal challenges. She continues to attend family and individual events whenever she can and offers help wherever needed.

Vogt has been a member of the Crawford County Democrats for 20 years. She is a member of the Dow City Library Association and currently serves as its treasurer. She is a member of the Dow City Community Club where she has helped with numerous jobs over the years. She also volunteered as a Teammates mentor for four years.

The many roles she has filled in addition to the countless acts of kindness by Vogt make her a worthy recipient of this year’s award.

Previous recipients of this prestigious award are the following.

James Kloewer, Melvin ‘Crip’ Miller, and Vernon Shotwell in 2003

Albert Ordal in 2004

Helen Turner Hartwig in 2005

Clarice Rule in 2006

Pat Garrett in 2007

Gene Harre, Joan North, and Marvel (Popp) Heistand in 2008

Laura (Artgotsinger) Westermeyer in 2009

Becky Eimermann, Bill Eimermann, and Glen Cary in 2010

Nellie Brasel, Phyllis TenEyck, and Robert Custer in 2011

Lois Brasel, Rena Riley, and Patricia Blankman in 2012

Linda and Verle McCutcheon and Christine Brink in 2013

Doris Kahl and Susan Weber in 2014

Charles and Jane Smith and Marilyn Keuck in 2015

Alan and Maxine Garrett and Jim Steinkuehler in 2016

Vincent Leinen in 2017

Peggy Christie, Helen McCoid, and Elisabeth (McAllister) Petersen in 2018

Ace and Marilyn Ettleman in 2019

Jack Ahart and Victor Thomsen in 2022

The annual alumni banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. on May 27 at the Boyer Valley North School (former DC-A School) gymnasium in Dow City. Alumni and faculty can make their reservations to attend the banquet by sending $20 per person ($30 per person for responses paid or postmarked after May 19) to Dow City Alumni Association, P.O. Box 163, Dow City, IA 51528, or by paying via PAYPAL to DCAalumni@hotmail.com. Include with your payment the year of your graduation and, if applicable, your preference to be seated with your class or with your spouse’s class.

Responses postmarked or paid after May 19 may not necessarily be seated with their respective graduating classes.

Phone reservations are not accepted.

The alumni committee encourages alumni to bring guests who are 16 years of age and older.

For more information about the 116th DC-A Alumni Banquet, contact Tracey Ettleman Schechinger at 712-269-2413, or email dcaalumni@hotmailcom.