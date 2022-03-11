Dow City asks county support for repaving part of Prince Street

County to take responsibility for some Dow City streets

Dow City Mayor Landon Burhoop visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to ask for county help for replacing the part of Prince Street that passes in front of the Crawford County Secondary Road shop in Dow City.

The one-block section goes from Highway 30 to Pearl Street.

Burhoop said representatives of Dow City had approached the county several years ago about the street, but the city council decided at the time that the street wasn’t bad enough.

“Well, streets don’t fix themselves, and it is getting a lot worse,” he said.

The current city council wants to address the problem with the street, which has been caused in part by the heavy county equipment, he said.

“The rest of our street, on the other way, isn’t as bad as that block,” Burhoop said.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said Eric Skoog was probably the only other current supervisor on the board when the issue last came up – but that they had agreed to participate at some level.

County Engineer Paul Assman said the county had agreed to $10,000 at the time.

Super Ty Rosburg asked what needs to be done to the street

“Basically - complete reconstruction,” Assman said.

“We’re not going to do asphalt,” Burhoop said. “As far as I’m concerned, it will be concrete.”

He said the State of Iowa has agreed to replace the tube that runs under the street – and seems to be breaking up.

Assman said $10,000 would cover only a portion of the project.

He said the county would probably take the opportunity to pave all the way up to the county’s building which would be in addition to funding provided to Dow City; he said he assumed the funds would come out of his budget.

Burhoop noted that everything is more expensive than when the city approached the county the last time.

“$15,000 - or do you want to crunch some numbers?” asked Supervisor Jean Heiden.

“I think we just pick a number and go with it,” Assman said.

“I’d like to see you come back with an estimate and let us know,” said Supervisor Jeri Vogt.

Schultz said he could “probably go out on a limb and say it won’t be anything less than $10,000 – we already agreed to that.”

Assman said county participation in the project should be seen as a goodwill gesture – not necessarily a precedent – because the county has shops in many communities.

Burhoop said Dow City would work on getting an estimate.

Assman also addressed another issue with streets in Dow City.

Because the town’s population dropped below 500 in the latest census, the farm-to-market streets that pass through town will become the county’s responsibility.

“Almost 10 blocks of city streets are now going to be the responsibility for maintenance for Crawford County, effective July 1,” Assman said.

He said he would address a needed change to the official farm-to-market route; the official route indicates School Street as the path for farm-to-market traffic, but the route is one block to the east, Assman said.

“All we need is a letter from the city, and I’ll submit an application to the farm-to-market review board and they’ll change the map,” Assman said.

The change to the length of the route will make an insignificant change to the amount of funds the county will receive to take care of the road, he said.

Assman said the county entered into farm-to-market maintenance agreements with most of the small communities in the county in 2004, which is when the legislature required the county to take over the routes.

The City of Vail had some streets on which they wanted to do maintenance and keep the farm-to-market funds, he said.

“What we can’t do is undo what the legislature did, which means we can’t give jurisdiction back to you, but we can enter into a maintenance agreement where you keep your money and you take care of it,” Assman said. “It’s still our road but you take care of it, so that’s a possibility.”

The county has entered into agreements with other communities to take care of just the 22 feet along the center of the street and then let the city take care of the rest of it, he said.

The county worked out a formula to return some of the farm-to-market funds to the city in those instances.

Taking care of city streets involves trees, culverts, sidewalks and other issues, Assman noted.

Burhoop said he would talk to the city council; Assman offered to speak with the council about it.

Assman said he would work to find out how much farm-to-market money is involved.

“If I had to guess, it’s probably $10,000 or $15,000 a year, or more, that will be transferred to us, given the number of blocks and the amount of roadways that will be transferred,” he said.