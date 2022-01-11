Dow City Community Endowment Grant Program now open

The Dow City Community Endowment announced that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Dow City.

As part of this year’s grant cycle, approximately $9,000 is available to support Dow City nonprofit organizations and community betterment initiatives.

The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is February 1, 2022. Application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Crawford County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org.

Applications will only be accepted through the online system. Note that a new grant application portal is in place for this cycle; all applicants will need to create a new account when first accessing the application.

This is a shared application between the Crawford County Community Foundation’s Spring 2022 grant cycle and the Dow City Community Endowment Fund’s annual grant cycle. Dow City applicants will only need to fill out the Crawford County Community Foundation application once, and their project will be considered for funding from both entities.

Only organizations providing services in Dow City are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.

The Dow City Community Endowment will entertain requests for capital and program support. General operating support will only be considered for extenuating, non-recurring circumstances.

The Dow City Community Endowment is dedicated to the improvement of the Dow City community by supporting unmet needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a permanent impact on, and in, the Dow City area.

Contact Stacey Goodman (stacey@omahafoundation.org) or Sydney Calcagno (sydney@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at a March committee meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of March.