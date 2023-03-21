“I have a difficult time describing how I feel when I come back from these trips,” said Tracie Miller. “It’s one thing to read about or see pictures of third world countries – it’s another thing to go and experience it.”

Miller, of Dow City, is a surgical nurse at Crawford County Memorial Hospital.

In February, she went on a surgical mission to Guatemala with a Houston, Texas, nonprofit called Faith in Practice.

“This is the second year I’ve gone with this group,” Miller said. “We go down and we perform general surgeries, free of cost, for four days for people in need.”

The group performs mostly gallbladder surgeries, a variety of hernia repairs, and lump and bump removal.

She flew with the group to Guatemala City, took a short trip to Antigua and then a four-hour drive to a smaller city called Retalhuleu.

They performed surgeries at Hospital Hilario Galindo.

Prior to the surgical group’s arrival, volunteers for Faith in Practice had visited villages in the area to find individuals in need of surgery, get them signed up and put on the schedule.

“Most of the time, they’re on a waiting list for a surgery for about a year,” Miller said.

She said the whole team worked long days to perform as many surgeries as possible while they are there.

“It’s the only way to do it,” Miller said. “The first Sunday we’re down there is our triage day; we see every single patient to see what they need and to put them in the schedule. Then we have four days of surgery.”

Her team took 21 individuals on the trip.

“They were from all over the United States; most were from Portland, but some from as far away as North Carolina,” she said. “I’m the only one from the Midwest. We had one from Hawaii and California. They were from all over the country coming together to do it.”

Three surgeons worked in three different operating rooms.

“During those four days, this time we performed 54 surgeries,” Miller said.

The days were draining for the whole team.

“I work harder there than I do at home,” she said. “Our day starts at 6 a.m. On our longest day, we didn’t get back to the hotel until 9 p.m. On our short day, we got back at 6 p.m.”

Miller said the schedule was difficult, but the work was rewarding.

“There was a story from this year from another surgical room,” she said. “The girl was a teenager and she needed to have her gallbladder out. When she woke up, she felt so good she started to sing. She had the whole surgical staff in tears. She was singing praises from God as they were pushing her down the hallway to the recovery room. It pulls at the heartstrings.”

Miller said she was moved by the experience.

“It is very humbling to know how these people live and to know that you’re making their lives better by doing such a small simple thing,” she said. “On my first trip down what really got me was, when we were driving to the hospital for the first time, I saw a woman in her open-air kitchen sweeping her dirt floor. It hit me how good we have it in the United States.”

Miller said Guatemala’s infrastructure is very poor; residents of the area near the hospital don’t have reliable communications, water or sewer services.

“Those are all things we take for granted,” she said.

To help relieve some of the economic issues of the area, the Faith in Practice group did more than just surgeries this year.

“After last year, seeing some of the simple things we could bring with us, different people brought down gripper-slipper socks, like the hospital slipper socks, because they don’t have those,” Miller said. “They’re not used to air conditioning, so they’re cold when in surgery and recovery,”

The group also gave out feminine hygiene products, which are not readily available there, and more than 300 pairs of reading glasses.

Miller found her own way to contribute based on an experience she had last year.

“I’m an avid reader and I was reading a book. One of the workers at Faith in Practice asked me about my book,” she said. “I said I just bought it; it was cheap and I didn’t care what it was. He told me that books are a luxury there. They cost between $50 and $75 per book, so nobody really has them.”

Her contribution was a backpack full of books.

“The first day, one of the staff nurses at the hospital wanted a picture with me because I took down a couple bibles,” Miller said. “He had never been given a bible before.”

Miller left on February 17 and returned on February 25.

She paid her own way; $1,350 for the trip and $1,200 for airfare.

“Some people ask me why I would pay to go work for a week, but it’s not work,” Miller said. “If anyone can experience a mission trip, absolutely do it because you come home with way more than you took down there.”