Dow City’s Hometown Christmas is Saturday

“The kids can buy them for a quarter or 50 cents or a dollar,” Ettleman said. “They can buy their parents a present and then they wrap it there and take it home.”

From 1 to 4 p.m., a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available at the Dow House during “Drinks with the Dows,” which will feature individuals dressed up as characters from the Dow family.

The Dow City-Arion Fire Department will sponsor children’s games and Christmas cookie decorating from 2 to 4 p.m.

“We’re also having the cookie walk where you pay for the cookies and go around and pick them up – and that is divided among the three churches in town,” Ettleman said.

The cookie walk starts at 3 p.m. at the Community Building.

A soup supper runs from 4 to 6 p.m., and Santa will visit from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Community Building.

Children may register to win one of six bicycles that will be on display by the town square Christmas tree.

Line-up for the Christmas Cruise Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at the concrete area at the park; the parade begins at 6 p.m.