Dow City’s Hometown Christmas is Saturday

Something for everyone
Dow City is ready to bring back the full “Hometown Christmas” event on Saturday, according to Marilyn Ettleman, who is a member of the Dow City Business Club.
The Business Club and the Dow City Community Club are in charge of the event.
“We’re just hoping for good weather,” Ettleman said.
A scaled-back event took place in 2020 due to the pandemic, but Hometown Christmas will be back to (mostly) normal this year.
One change will be that the live nativity scene will be handled as a drive-by event at the Dow City Park instead of as a play.
“We have a program to tell what each scene is about,” Ettleman said. “It starts on the corner of Howard Street, but you should come up School Street and over to Howard; you can get in line and drive by it or it’s by a sidewalk and you could walk by.”
Hometown Christmas begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with a vendor fair and children’s shopping at the Community Building.
About 20 vendors have signed up.
People have donated good used and new items for the children’s shopping event.
“The kids can buy them for a quarter or 50 cents or a dollar,” Ettleman said. “They can buy their parents a present and then they wrap it there and take it home.”
From 1 to 4 p.m., a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available at the Dow House during “Drinks with the Dows,” which will feature individuals dressed up as characters from the Dow family.
The Dow City-Arion Fire Department will sponsor children’s games and Christmas cookie decorating from 2 to 4 p.m.
“We’re also having the cookie walk where you pay for the cookies and go around and pick them up – and that is divided among the three churches in town,” Ettleman said.
The cookie walk starts at 3 p.m. at the Community Building.
A soup supper runs from 4 to 6 p.m., and Santa will visit from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Community Building.
Children may register to win one of six bicycles that will be on display by the town square Christmas tree.
Line-up for the Christmas Cruise Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at the concrete area at the park; the parade begins at 6 p.m.
“They’ll take Santa from the Community Building and he’ll be riding on his sleigh,” Ettleman said.