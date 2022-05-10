Dow City street repair project completed

Scope expanded to add pavement to county shop

The project to repair part of Prince Street in Dow City grew somewhat in scope after the Crawford County Board of Supervisors voted on March 29 to provide $10,000 to Dow City toward the repair.

The one-block section runs from Highway 30 to Pearl Street and passes in front of the Crawford County secondary roads shop in Dow City; the supervisors agreed to take partial responsibility for fixing the street due to the wear caused by county equipment.

Following the agreement, County Engineer Paul Assman decided that other paved areas around the county shop also needed work; the initial agreement only covered the center 22 feet of Prince Street.

“We decided that probably wasn’t going to address the entire issue,” Assman said. “The county then agreed to pave basically to its shop.”

The agreement was modified so that the county provided $5,525 of in-kind work to remove all the pavement on the street, and also paid for all additional work outside of the center 22 feet, which included paving all the way to the county shop’s doors, shoulder work and rough grading.

Ten Point Construction was the paving contractor for Dow City and Crawford County.

The county will now pay the City of Dow City the $4,475 remaining out of the original $10,000 pledged toward the project for the work on the center 22 feet of the street.