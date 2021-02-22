Dow City woman faces 1st degree murder charge

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Guzman said that Frank and she had gotten into an altercation sometime around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at his place of employment in Denison.

She went home, and she armed herself with a handgun and waited for Frank to arrive.

Based on additional interviews, it is believed that Frank arrived at the home he shared with Guzman in Dow City at approximately 8 p.m.

Guzman said that as soon as Frank entered the house, he began yelling, and when he reached the bedroom, she started shooting at him. She followed Frank and continued to shoot at him while he tried to exit the home.

Frank was able to make it to his vehicle and drive a short distance away from the residence before succumbing to his injuries.

Guzman gave an account of where she hid the handgun and shell casings after the shooting took place.

She also admitted to altering the crime scene in an attempt to conceal it.

The investigation is being conducted by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and the Crawford County Attorney's Office, and assisted by the Denison Police Department, Dow City EMS, and Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service.