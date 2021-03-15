Dow City woman pleads not guilty to first degree murder in death of boyfriend

Beth Ann Guzman, 44, pleaded not guilty to murder in the first degree in the February 21 fatal shooting of her live-in boyfriend, Jeremy Dave Frank, 46.

Guzman’s written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed in district court in Crawford County on Friday.

The written arraignment cancelled a video arraignment that had been set for 9:30 a.m. today.

The shooting took place at Guzman’s and Frank’s residence at 504 East Fulton Street in Dow City.

The criminal complaint, filed in district court on February 22, says that Guzman and Frank had gotten into an altercation at his place of employment during the late afternoon/early evening on February 21, and that Frank began yelling as soon as he entered the house.

The criminal complaint continues that when Frank reached the bedroom, Guzman started to shoot at him and then followed him and continued to shoot at him while he exited the home.

Frank was shot once in the upper torso. He was able to make it to his vehicle and drive a short distance away from the residence before succumbing to his injuries.

The criminal complaint also says Guzman hid the handgun and shell casing after the shooting took place.