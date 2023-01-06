Dr. John Lawrence inducted into ICA Hall of Fame

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA) annually honors an individual who has contributed a great deal of time and effort in promoting the beef industry in Iowa. The 2022 recipient of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Hall of Fame award is Dr. John Lawrence, of Ames. Lawrence was nominated for this honor by a group of producer and allied leaders for his service and engagement through many Iowa beef industry evolutions throughout his career.

Lawrence, vice president of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will retire in March. He’s been a livestock economist at heart even when his title changed.

Always a cattleman, Lawrence was raised on a southwest Iowa crop and livestock farm. And always an Iowan at heart, it’s been his home except while he earned his doctorate in agricultural economics at the University of Missouri in Columbia, and served as extension livestock economist in marketing and assistant professor at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul. In 1991 he returned to Iowa as the ISU extension livestock economist and assistant professor.

Lawrence continued as extension livestock economist as he advanced in his faculty position, and began adding administrative responsibilities which often overlapped. In 1998 he was named Iowa Beef Center director, a position he held until 2010. From 2004-2010, he was assistant director of the Iowa Agriculture and Home Economics Experiment Station. In 2010 he became associate dean of extension and outreach for the ISU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and director of agriculture and natural resources extension. Seven years later he was named acting, then interim ISU vice president for Extension and Outreach, and the following year was appointed to his current vice president position.

Along the way he held several interim positions in addition to his full time role, including interim director for the ISU Beginning Farmer Center and Iowa Nutrient Research Center, and interim chair for the ISU animal science department.

The constant through the decades has been his dedication to working with people. From early days on Iowa farms and at producer meetings, to advocating for livestock industry members at the state, national and international levels, Lawrence has been a strong supporter of Iowa agriculture and its people.