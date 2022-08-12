 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dreher's Angus tops Iowa State Fair Super Bull competition

DBR Livestock Winners

Albert, the 3,042-pound Angus bull owned by Randy Dreher of Audubon, outweighed the competition to win the Super Bull Contest judged Thursday, August 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Spear Farms Angus of Indianola claimed second place with their 2,738-pound Angus bull, Friction, and Jerry Bedwell of New Virginia took third place with "Mean Gene," a 2,728-pound Charolais bull.

Albert, as well as the Big Boar and Big Ram, will be on display at the Iowa State Fair in the Cattle, Swine and Sheep Barns, respectively, through August 21.

