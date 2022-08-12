Dreher's Angus tops Iowa State Fair Super Bull competition

Albert, the 3,042-pound Angus bull owned by Randy Dreher of Audubon, outweighed the competition to win the Super Bull Contest judged Thursday, August 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Spear Farms Angus of Indianola claimed second place with their 2,738-pound Angus bull, Friction, and Jerry Bedwell of New Virginia took third place with "Mean Gene," a 2,728-pound Charolais bull.