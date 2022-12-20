 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Drifting the friendly skies

Denison native finds adventure as a flight attendant

Part 2 of 2

“I like it here – I like Iowa,” said Nancy (Wight) Gonnerman. “It’s always going to be my home but I just wanted to see more.”

After 32 years in social work, she decided to become a flight attendant to see the world.

“That’s how I changed my whole life,” Nancy said.

Following a job offer from SkyWest Airlines, she focused on her training.

“I told my parents that if I would have studied as hard in college as I did to become a flight attendant, I would have gotten a lot better grades in college,” she said.

SkyWest is a regional airline that flies smaller jets for United, Delta, American and Alaska airlines.

Nancy was assigned to the company’s base in Denver, Colorado.

She has an apartment in Denver and continues to rent a house in Pocahontas.

“My apartment is in a house in Thornton, which is a very suburban, upscale neighborhood so I feel very safe,” Nancy said. “I’m only there, at most, five to six nights a month. I’m not ever in one place very long and I like that.”

Her goal is to work about 16 days per month.

Although she was very shy when she was younger, she enjoys the service part of being a flight attendant.

“That’s when you get to chitchat with people and just get to meet them for a minute or two,” Nancy said.

“I look forward to it and it makes the flight go fast. Our planes are small, so you’re in tight quarters. We don’t have a lot of time to sit down and I’d rather be busy.”

Flight attendants are given phones loaded with all the information they need.

“It’s our manual. We can look up anything we need to know,” she said. “That way we don’t have to memorize everything we say (to the passengers).”

After enough rotations in the air, the information becomes second nature, which is not always a good thing.

“I have a trip coming up where the first day is United and the last three are Delta,” Nancy said. “That can be interesting. You have to be careful not to say the wrong carrier, but it happens; even to the pilots.”

She said the flight attendant lifestyle suits her.

“I like to stay in hotels,” she said. “It’s all planned out; either the hotel picks us up or they have a car service, so we don’t have to do any of that planning.”

Layovers sometimes last as long as 30 hours.

“Then you can explore the different places,” Nancy said. “Even if we don’t have 30 hours, even if it’s just part of a day, when we stay downtown in cities you can spend time and look around.”

She likes to shop and find interesting places to eat.

Nancy has enjoyed roaming the streets of New York City, Toronto, San Francisco and other cities.

Her first experience with public transportation took place in New York.

“I always thought it would be so difficult,” Nancy said. “I’ve had my eyes opened about how easy the things like public transportation can be. It’s not scary.”

She often spends time with other members of the flight crew on layovers.

“A lot of times, you meet people you work with and you end up doing all these different things with them,” she said. “They might not want to do everything you want to do, so you have to be somewhat independent and explore on your own, which was new to me.”

A downside is that she worked on Thanksgiving last month and will work on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“I’m going to miss all the holidays,” she said. “That part is difficult because my parents are older and my kids are disappointed.”

A perk that helps make up for it is that Nancy gets to fly for free as a “non-revenue” passenger on Delta, United, and Southwest Airlines flights; she only has to pay a fee on international flights.

“I have a son in Nashville and one in Des Moines,” Nancy said. “I can fly non-rev to visit them, and I’ll come back for Mom’s birthday in January.”

She and a friend were able to fly non-revenue to Los Cabos, Mexico, and stay in an exclusive resort for four days for $500 each.

“My first solo trip was to Punta Cana (in the Dominican Republic) for four days and I sat on the beach by myself,” she said. “That’s a thing I would have never dreamed of doing before I had this job. It’s just changed me. People tell you it’s a lifestyle and it definitely is.”

Non-revenue seats aren’t always available, she noted.

“Sometimes you’re lucky and sometimes you’re one of the people that doesn’t get on,” she said. “It’s a way of traveling that’s completely different and you have to be flexible.”

One thing she would like to do is to take a completely unplanned trip, which would have been inconceivable when she was younger.

Nancy said she loves what she is doing and is glad she took a chance by changing careers.

“I’m OK doing that drifting thing I wanted to do when I was young,” she said. “I’m doing it now.”

