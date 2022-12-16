Drifting the friendly skies

Part 1 of 2
Nancy (Wight) Gonnerman always had the idea that she wanted to spend time drifting around the country, but she never had the opportunity in the earlier part of her life.
She graduated from Denison High School in 1982 and received a degree in social work from Iowa State University in 1986.
Her parents, Dale and Sharon Wight, still live in Denison.
A little bit of drifting took Nancy to a job as a nanny in North Carolina for about 10 months after college – but she soon returned to Iowa.
“When I came back, I got a job working for the State of Iowa as a social worker, and I was located in Pocahontas,” she said.
“I thought I’d do that for a couple years but it turned out I did it for 32 years.”
People are also reading…
During that time, she married, had two sons (who are now adults), and divorced.
Over the years, her job duties evolved and her base moved to Fort Dodge.
“The whole idea of social work completely changed,” Nancy said. “I was called a case manager and I had less direct contact with the clients.”
She said the word “burnout” is too strong, but she knew she didn’t want to do the job for another 10 years until retirement.
“So I was single in the town of Pocahontas of under 2,000 people and I thought, ‘I have to do something,’” Nancy said.
For about a year and a half, she dated a guy who traveled a lot for work; he took her on vacations around the country.
The relationship didn’t work out, but not because of the travel part.
“I thought about what I could do to keep traveling,” she said.
“One day I was in court for my job and the judge talked about how his young daughter just became a flight attendant.”
Nancy told the judge she wished she had thought about being a flight attendant when she was 21.
“I thought all flight attendants had to start when they were in their 20s,” she said.
“You don’t have to be young – you could do it now,” the judge said.
He told her women and men of all ages become flight attendants.
“That’s when the lightbulb went off,” Nancy said.
She talked it over with her friends, who told her she would regret it if she didn’t give it a shot.
About a year and a half went by before Nancy qualified for her IPERS (Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System) benefits.
She said taking her benefits would allow her to try to become a flight attendant because the job does not have the best pay.
Her first interview, with Delta Airlines, was a disappointment.
She didn’t have much in the way of customer service on her résumé, except for a part-time sales job at a Younkers department store.
Nancy’s friends helped her make a video for the second interview, which was with an airline in North Carolina.
“They offered me the job but they wanted me to be there in three weeks, and I couldn’t make that work out,” she said.
Her third try went a lot better.
“I went to an open interview with SkyWest in Minneapolis,” Nancy said. “I read up – they said to be one of the first ones to be interviewed to make one of the first impressions. I wore a black pantsuit, high heels, a white shirt and minimal jewelry. You can’t wear a lot of makeup but you have to wear a little.”
Her research said networking with other candidates was useful for the process of finding a job, which could take a while.
“When I was in high school, I was very shy; but from being a social worker, I can chat with people and I’m comfortable around people,” Nancy said. “It wasn’t always that way.”
She shared information with five candidates, one of whom had 14 years of experience as a flight attendant.
Nancy was one of the first three candidates to be interviewed.
She was shocked when she and a 21-year-old candidate were offered jobs in December 2019.
“I put in my notice to retire, and I did that in February of ‘20,” she said. “I was supposed to go to training in March of ‘20, and then COIVD hit and I ended up not going until January of ‘21.”
She said flight attendant training is “kind of brutal.”
“Training was 32 days straight with only two days off,” Nancy said.
Her sons were supportive – for the most part.
“They said, ‘Mom, you can do this,’ but one of my sons said, ‘how hard is it to mix a drink and pass out peanuts?’” she said.
She told them they had no idea.
Learning about drinks and peanuts took half an afternoon; the difficult part was the safety training for three types of aircraft.
“SkyWest is a regional airline and flies the smaller jets for United, Delta, American and Alaska airlines,” Nancy said.
Her training took place during months when COVID restrictions were in place.
“We had to isolate but I did meet a couple people,” she said. “I still have one good friend I keep in touch with from training – she’s based in Fresno.”
SkyWest has 19 bases around the country for flight crews.
When her training was complete, Nancy was assigned to the SkyWest base in Denver, Colorado.
Read more in the Tuesday Denison Bulletin