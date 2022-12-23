Drop in diesel price prompts possible change for refuse hauler

In August the Denison City Council agreed to pay Carroll Refuse Service an additional $1,300 a month as a diesel surcharge due to the increasing cost of the fuel, which at one point was about $5.50 a gallon. The $1,300 was about half the increase in cost for Carroll Refuse to serve the residents of Denison.

On Tuesday Joe Lampe with Carroll Refuse thanked the council because the surcharge helped his company through the past three to four months, and he proposed a change that would essentially take the $1,300 surcharge down to about $450 per month through a rate increase.

The council did not act on the proposal on Tuesday, wanting instead to determine if the balance in the city’s solid waste fund could absorb the amount.

Lampe said the diesel fuel price has not quite decreased to the $3.95 per gallon mark he previously said would be needed to do away with the extra monthly payment. He continued that the price has decreased enough that he proposed a rate increase of a little over 1% or about 19 cents per customer per month. That would amount to $2.21 more per year per customer that the city would pay Carroll Refuse.

He added that the higher diesel prices affect other things like tires, lubrication, hydraulic fluid and all the other materials that have increased in price because of fuel costs.

“What I was hoping to do (is have a) small rate increase to avoid a large rate increase later on,” Lampe said.

City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said the last rate increase for Carroll Refuse was in 2021. That was a 25-cent per resident per month increase that was absorbed by the balance in the city’s solid waste fund.

Councilman Corey Curnyn added that Carroll Refuse had not had a rate increase for a long time prior to that, and that the rate had not increased incrementally.

The rate for Carroll Refuse is scheduled to increase by another 25 cents beginning on July 1, 2023. That would be on top of the 19 cent increase Lampe was asking for on Tuesday.

However, he said later in the discussion that should fuel prices continue to decrease, the 25 cent increase could be discussed.

Lampe said that compared to the $1,300 per month fuel surcharge, he thought $450 a month was fair.

“I just hope it (the diesel fuel price) continues to come down, or even if it stays where it’s at right now, with this little bit, we’re pretty darn close to what I’d call tolerable,” he said. “At $5.50 (per gallon), it was not a very fun time to drive a truck.”

Councilman Dustin Logan said he would be OK with the city’s solid waste fund absorbing either the 19 cent increase now or the 25 cent increase on July 1.

“To some degree, every expense has gone up; every utility we have had gone up,” he said.

He added that at the end of it, the citizens are still paying for the increase and continued that the cty’s accounts are limited.

The council will look at the balance in the solid waste fund at the first meeting in January.