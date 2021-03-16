Dual language program informational meeting Thursday; choice of 2 sessions

Denison Community School (DCS) District’s 50/50 two-way dual language program is heading toward the end of its third year.
Kindergarten through third grade students in the program spend half of their time being instructed in English and half in Spanish.
Parents interested in enrolling their children are invited to attend one of two informational meetings about the program on Thursday.
The meetings will take place in the district conference room at Denison High School; the room is just outside the superintendent’s office.
“There will be two meetings; one starting at noon and one starting at 6 (p.m.),” said Heather Langenfeld, DCS director of elementary school improvement.
Parents don’t need to attend both of the meetings – just one or the other. Both meetings will cover the same information.
“We want to accommodate those working at night or during the day; they can come when it works for them,” Langenfeld said.
“It will be a time for us to share about the program, how it’s going here and about the selection process. We’ll answer any questions they might have.”
Langenfeld said the COVID-19 pandemic did not significantly disrupt the program in the last year.
“Our teachers did a lot on Google Classroom, as far as providing opportunities for our kids to learn with dual language in both English and Spanish,” Langenfeld said.
“The dual language classes already used technology a lot just in their regular daily assignments.”
The students responded well to the challenges and were able to pick up at home where the lessons left off in the classroom, she said.
“The kids came back this year and are in a good place and they’re very happy with the progress they’ve made this year,” Langenfeld said. “Now we’re working to plan for next year.”
As the students progress, teachers are added to the higher grades so they may continue their dual language studies.
Katelyn Hodne and Monica Lara will be the fourth grade teachers in the program starting in the fall.
The others teachers are Stephanie Schmadeke and Mayra Bermudez, kindergarten; Megan Schroeder and Mayra Velazquez, first grade; Theresa Huntley and Vanesa Sanchez, second grade; and Kim Aguilera and Katie Pick, third grade.
Students in the program will take the ISASP (Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress) tests this spring; that will be the first opportunity for the school to compare data from the students in the program with students in the district and across the state.
“That will be interesting for us to look at,” Langenfeld said.
“They’re performing very well and at the same pace as the kids in the other classrooms - and in some instances they’re outperforming kids in the other classrooms. That’s exciting for us to see and it’s what the research has told us would happen. Obviously, we hope that continues as they move up through the elementary grade levels.”
Support remains strong from families in the community, she said.
“We just opened it up for this coming school year for incoming kindergarten kids and I have a stack of people already who want their kids in the program,” Langenfeld said.
Application forms are due at the end of April.
“I anticipate we will have more kids than we have seats for, once again,” she said.
The program is set up to take siblings of children who are already enrolled in the program, and a large number of siblings are set to join next year.
Langenfeld noted that parents have the option of declining to enroll siblings in the program if they choose.
The parent/community informational meetings on Thursday will be the first in two years.
“We didn’t have it last year with COVID, so we put some information out on Facebook to get it out to parents,” Langenfeld said. “This year we’re having it in person.”