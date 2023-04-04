“It was the girls’ idea to plant a garden because they know fresh fruits and vegetables are expensive — and not everyone can afford them,” said Lynnette Dunham, leader of Dunlap Girl Scout Troop 163.

Hope Beeck, Alexis Revland, Ava VanHouten, Hazel Gilflores, and Sophia Malone are the scouts of Troop 163; all are of middle school age.

With a garden project in mind, the girls have created the Dunlap Community Garden, located near the intersection of Y Street and South 1st Street in Dunlap on city property.

The City of Dunlap has approved the project.

“There will be children’s plots, private plots, and community plots,” Dunham said.

“The community plots are for anyone to come down and take produce for free. There will be tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, strawberries, rhubarb bushes, a raspberry bush, and there will be four fruit trees than anybody can take produce from.”

The girls also plan to plant some unusual offerings, such as green tomatoes and strawberry spinach.

“All the excess food from the community plots – if it’s not taken directly from the plot – will then go to the Dunlap Food Pantry for people to take from there,” Dunham said.

Seven private plots will be available for rent of $25; two of the plots will be raised for older individuals who may not want to work on their hands and knees.

“The girls are hoping that will allow everybody to be involved,” Dunham said.

Private plots will be eight feet long and three feet wide.

Water will be provided; renters will be responsible for watering their plants and weeding their plots.

They must also follow the community garden guidelines.

Children’s three-foot by three-foot plots are available for $15 per plot.

“There is space for up to 10 children’s plots,” she said. “The child can have their own little piece of land and plant whatever they want. The girls are going to do two fun days to teach kids about gardening and nature, and they will possibly build birdhouses.”

Details for the fun days are still being worked out; the purpose is to add a perk to encourage children to get involved, Dunham said.

The idea for the garden began as the Girl Scouts were working toward their Silver Awards.

The Silver Award is the highest award Girl Scouts in sixth, seventh, or eighth grade may achieve.

“The Girl Scouts have to do a Journey Book before they start their final project for their Silver Award,” she said. “They did surveys through the town and some of what came from the surveys gave them the idea to grow produce that everybody could take for free.”

The group of scouts has been working with Dunham for two and a half years.

“They had to do their journey books first, and that took about 40 hours,” she said. “They had to do a ‘take action’ project, which is something that will improve your town but it doesn’t have to be sustainable.”

For that part of their journey book, the scouts gave presentations on anti-bullying and positive relationships.

They also placed signs with positive messages outside the Boyer Valley school buildings at the beginning of the school year.

“The signs had positive messages to help kids get started back to school on the right track,” she said.

“That was what they did with their Journey Books, which also led them into the garden as their long-lasting, sustainable project for the community.”

Dunham said she told the girls to be aware of how big of a commitment the community garden project would be.

“I told the girls, ‘This is a lot. This could be your Gold Award,’” she said.

The Gold Award is the highest award Girl Scouts of high school age may achieve.

Dunham said the girls have remained engaged with the project and are particularly excited about the community plots.

The troop has raised about $8,000 for the project; about half came through grants.

Most of the private plots, for adults and children, are still available to rent.

The Girl Scouts auctioned a private plot at the St. Patrick Church Mardi Gras Party last Saturday to help raise money for the church and awareness for the gardens.

Volunteers are also being sought to help ensure the long-term sustainability of the garden, Dunham said.