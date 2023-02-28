The Dunlap Community Development Corporation (DCDC) announced last week that Horizon Physical Therapy will join the growing slate of health and wellness businesses in the DCDC building at 612 Iowa Avenue in Dunlap.

Community Pharmacy and Family Connections mental health agency were previously announced by DCDC as bringing their services to Dunlap.

DCDC has been working to bring health and wellness providers to Dunlap since Burgess Family Clinic and Burgess Family Pharmacy closed a year ago; DCDC purchased the Burgess building with the intention of keeping it occupied with a business or businesses, rather than allowing it to sit vacant.

“DCDC was established back in the ‘90s,” said DCDC Executive Director Jill Schaben. “One of their initiatives is to keep main street (Iowa Avenue) and the business district in town thriving.”

At a Dunlap strategic planning meeting last spring, the return of pharmacy services was determined to be one of the town’s most important objectives; that became DCDC’s first goal.

Schaben said the CHI Health Dunlap Clinic provides family medicine services in town, so losing the Burgess Family Clinic was not as big of a loss as was the loss of the Burgess Family Pharmacy.

“That left a big void for our town,” she said.

After purchasing the building, the DCDC offices and boardroom were moved there.

Working in an empty building was a daily reminder to Schaben to do the legwork to fill the office spaces.

“That meant just picking up the phone, sending out emails, and a little bit of throwing darts at the wall to try to figure out what could be done,” Schaben said. “We’re obviously not a large community, so we were open to whatever opportunities we could find that would be a good fit.”

DCDC soon discovered that a telepharmacy was likely the only option available for Dunlap.

“Telepharmacy essentially means that you have a pharmacy tech that manages your pharmacy, not a full-time pharmacist,” she said.

“The checks and balances that you typically have with your pharmacist will still be in place; they’ll just be through video. The pharmacy tech will access a pharmacist virtually to ensure accurate prescriptions and all the things they normally do.”

Telepharmacy is an initiative to cut costs and make pharmacies work in smaller, rural Iowa communities, Schaben said.

“We found a company out of West Des Moines that specializes in bringing pharmacy services to small rural communities,” she said. “OneroRX had representatives come to tour our facility and they decided it was good fit for them, and we immediately began working on an agreement.”

Schaben said the company has been working since December to take all the necessary steps to open the pharmacy’s doors.

Once that process was underway, DCDC turned its attention to bringing mental health services to Dunlap.

“Family Connections seemed to be a great fit because they already service the schools in this area,” Schaben said. “They are out of Council Bluffs and service an area mostly in Iowa.”

Representatives of Family Connections visited Dunlap; a relationship was quickly established and an agreement signed.

“Family Connections will now have the ability to see patients in a brick-and-mortar facility on our main street as opposed to just through the school system,” she said. “It allows them to broaden their services and it’s a win-win for the community, the school and for them as a business.”

Family Connections will have a space near the back entrance to allow for more privacy for individuals utilizing their services.

“Our hope is at some point they’ll want to expand into more of the building as their business grows,” Schaben said.

Horizon Physical Therapy, which was started in Logan nine years ago by owner Ben Deutschman, will occupy an area of the building that was already designed for physical therapy.

The areas in the DCDC building for the physical therapy and pharmacy service require remodeling work, which is already underway.

DCDC will continue to look for more tenants for the building.

“There is still quite a bit of square footage remaining for lease,” Schaben said. “We’re looking at opportunities for one more, at a minimum, if not multiple tenants.”

She said DCDC is willing to remodel the remaining space, but work is contingent on the type of business that rents space.

“We don’t want to cap water lines and patch holes in walls until we know the tenant,” Schaben said. “DCDC doesn’t want to waste time and money on remodeling the existing rooms until we know what the future tenant will require of the space.”

DCDC will conduct an open house with representatives of all three health and wellness businesses on March 22.

Family Connections is already in operation. Community Pharmacy and Horizon Physical Therapy will likely be open in April.

The open house event will be a good opportunity for community members to learn about how the telepharmacy will work.

Jane Moeller, of Community Pharmacy, will be on hand to answer questions.

“I do hear rumblings around town about what the word ‘telepharmacy’ means, and I think our community will be pleasantly surprised that it’s not going to be significantly different from the service they received in the past,” Schaben said.