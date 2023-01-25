Dunlap Railroad Heritage project picks up steam

A set of stairs at North 1st Street and Iowa Avenue on the west side of Dunlap once connected travelers arriving at the town’s railroad depot to the Dunlap Hotel and the business district.

The depot and the hotel are long gone, but the stairs remain.

“They had just been buried and neglected,” said Jill Schaben. “They were unsafe and I think people had really forgotten they were there.”

Schaben is the executive director of the Dunlap Community Development Corporation (DCDC).

Last fall, FFA students from Boyer Valley School District were looking for a community service project, which provided an opportunity to clean up the stairs.

“Sometimes community service projects are hard to come by because they either require additional funding or more time than what the kids have during the school day,” she said.

The cleanup project was ideal.

“The kids showed up with shovels and brooms and got to work,” Schaben said.

“We reached out for perennial donations and had a tremendous outpouring, so the kids planted perennials and beautified the upper flight of steps.”

A lower flight remained buried.

“Michael Bonsall, who is a lifelong Dunlap resident, approached me and said he would like to clean up the lower flight,” she said. “The lower flight was buried even more.”

Bonsall started digging out the lower flight and the Boyer Valley students returned to give him a hand.

“Pretty soon we had these two flights of concrete steps cleaned up,” Schaben said.

A rusty, wobbly railing was removed.

“The kids asked some questions about the project; what it was going to accomplish and those types of things,” she said. “I really wanted to give them historic feedback on why this is a relevant project for our community.”

She dug into Dunlap Reporter newspapers archived at the Dunlap Public Library.

“When I started to research some of the history, I realized quickly that there were some pretty fascinating topics,” Schaben said.

She and Bonsall reached out to Fonley Allen, a former mayor of Dunlap and a member of the Dunlap Historical Society.

“He’s a guy that knows a lot of history of the town,” Schaben said.

They also recruited Harold Melby, who owns a construction company and has a lot of historical knowledge of Dunlap.

“We came together and we’re calling ourselves the Railroad Heritage Committee; the committee was established because we don’t want this all to be for nothing,” she said. “Yeah, the stairs are cleaned up, but what now? How do we enhance this area?”

The Railroad Heritage Committee was formed under DCDC.

Their goals are to keep the area looking nice and pay homage to one of the most important entities in the town’s history.

“Dunlap wouldn’t exist without the railroad,” Schaben said. “The history is interesting enough that I think it can be a draw as a tourist attraction. I think there’s a niche of people that are interested in things pertaining to the railroad and enjoy visiting those types of sites.”

The committee has been busy writing grant applications and raising funds in the last several months.

“At a minimum, we want to replace the pipe railing on these two flights of stairs to make them safer, and add some angled displays that share history of the area,” she said.

Schaben noted that Dunlap’s airport used to be near the same stretch of property.

“Some of our kids in town may not know that there was ever an airport there,” she said.

The displays will include pictures of the depot and the Dunlap Hotel.

“The depot wasn’t far from the bottom of the lower flight of steps, and it was beautiful,” Schaben said.

The stairs are visible in the photo of the hotel.

The committee wants to enhance the stairway area with the addition of streetlights and a “Big Boy” steam engine mural on the side of a nearby building.

She said the community is coming together behind the project.

“I think it will continue to pick up steam – no pun intended – and gain momentum because unburying the steps created such a coffee-talk conversation,” Schaben said. “It was apparent to me that this was an important thing for a lot of people in our community.”

She noted that “railroad celebrity” Thomas Burling, a pioneer settler in Dunlap and engineer for the North Western Railroad, is buried in the Dunlap Cemetery.

“He was the first to drive a train from Council Bluffs to Omaha across the river on what they call an ‘ice bridge,’” Schaben said.

She is anxious to help share stories about the railroad from the older generation.

“We’re going to do what we can as funding becomes available,” Schaben said.