When Mike Gunia owned the Cheyenne Saloon in Dunlap, he organized the first Dunlap St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2006.

That event had about 30 entries, he said.

“The second year we had 20 floats, and there were 70 entries because everybody really wanted to get into it,” Gunia said. “There were quite a few fancy floats with everybody all dressed up in green. I think it was the second year, a bagpiper showed up. I didn’t invite him, but he somehow heard about it and he walked the whole parade playing his bagpipes.”

Gunia organized the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dunlap for five years, until he got out of the bar.

The parade had strong participation for a while after that, but in the last few years it has dwindled to just a handful of entries.

“So this year, I talked Knights of Columbus into doing it, and we’re trying to promote it all we can and get it back to where it’s a strong parade,” he said.

Gunia is a member of the Dunlap Knights of Columbus.

Father Joel McNeil, of St. Patrick’s Church in Dunlap, will be the parade grand marshal.

Gunia hopes the parade will have at least 30 entries — to match the first parade in 2006.

“I’ve talked to people and there’s quite a bit of interest in it,” he said. “There has been a lot of talk about it and everybody’s excited.”

Parade lineup is at the St. Patrick Parish Center starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17; the parade begins at 3:40 p.m.

Gunia said the start time of the parade will allow kids to join in the fun after school gets out.

The parade will end at the parish center where another event will take place.

“We (the Knights of Columbus) will have corned beef and cabbage there served for free, and the bar will be open in the facility,” he said.

Irish music will be played over the sound system at the center.

Part of the purpose of the parade and the parish center gathering is to help revitalize the Knights of Columbus in Dunlap.

“We’re trying to get life back into that, too,” Gunia said.

He said it shouldn’t be too difficult for people to put on some green and show up.

“Just come out and enjoy yourself on St. Patrick’s Day,” he said. “Even if you’re not Irish, you’re Irish that day.”

Gunia noted that he is not Irish.