Durbin is new CCMH volunteer coordinator

CCMH doesn’t currently run a canteen for the bloodmobile, but that is another service Luensmann wants to put back into operation for blood drives.

“We’ve had volunteers in the past who have run the canteen for the bloodmobile program,” he said. “We’re hoping that we’ll be able to find one or two people in the future who would be willing to do that once a month.”

Durbin will also be recruiting individuals to work in the Good Samaritan Center Thrift Shop.

“We’re always looking for people to come help us at the thrift shop - to help us sort items that are donated and prepare those items to go on the floor to be sold,” Luensmann said.

The CCMH Patient Partners Program will also be on Durbin’s assignment list.

“Our concept of the program is to involve more of our high school students as volunteers to give them an idea of what working in healthcare might be like so that they might have an interest in pursuing a career in the medical field in the future,” Luensmann said.

Durbin said he thinks he is a good fit for the job.