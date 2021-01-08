Durbin is new CCMH volunteer coordinator

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) has a new volunteer services and community outreach coordinator.
Dustin Durbin took over the job in December – and has his work cut out for him due to the effect the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had on the volunteer services at CCMH.
Durbin, who had a career in retail sales and banking prior to taking the job at the hospital, said he took the job in part because he was interested in helping sell the hospital’s services.
His primary responsibilities will be in the recruitment and retention of volunteers for CCMH programs such as the transportation service, according to Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
“Volunteers are at a premium because everyone is looking for them,” Luensmann said. “Whether it’s churches or other community programs or projects, everyone needs volunteers.”
Durbin will initially concentrate on the hospital’s transportation service.
The patient transportation service was suspended in mid-March last year at the beginning of the pandemic.
“It’s been almost a year we haven’t been able to run that program, but we still have patients that are in need of a ride and we want to make sure we are able to provide that service again as soon as we possibly can in the safest manner that we possibly can,” Luensmann said.
A year ago, CCMH had about 45 volunteers involved with the transportation service, but only about half of those are still with the program.
“Some of the people who helped us in the past won’t be returning, either because they’re concerned of COVID or in the intervening time since last March they’ve found other things to occupy their time,” he said. “We also know that some of our volunteers feel like they have aged out of the program and feel like they can’t help us anymore.”
The hospital has not been actively recruiting volunteers during the pandemic months.
“With Dustin here we’re hoping over the next couple of months we’ll be able to recruit another 15 to 20 volunteers to help us with that program,” Luensmann said.
CCMH is aiming for mid- to late-March this year to restart the transportation service.
“That will require Dustin to prepare some protocols, especially our health protocols and sanitation protocols, to keep our drivers, hosts, hostesses and patients safe,” he said. “He’ll be working to make sure we have enough volunteers available to actually provide the service for the patients that need a ride.”
Waiting until March should give CCMH the ability to vaccinate transportation service volunteers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and get the other protocols in place.
“We think that’s probably the earliest we can do this based on the vaccine rollout,” he said.
CCMH has been working to raise funds for a replacement van for the service over the last year.
“I think we’re very close to having what we need in hand,” Luensmann said.
The “envelope challenge” that concluded last month raised about $13,000, which was close to the total CCMH hoped to raise.
“We’ll be in the process of ordering a new van for the service within the next couple of weeks,” Luensmann said.
Durbin will also act as the CCMH liaison to the CCMH Auxiliary, which operates the gift shot at the hospital.
“He’ll be working with them on some of the operations issues they have, but also working with them to recruit more people to actually run the gift shop,” Luensmann said.
Durbin will also be recruiting volunteers for the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), which CCMH provides for free.
“We don’t currently have any volunteers for that program; in the past we’ve had up to three,” Luensmann said.
“It does require a fair amount of training and it does require a fair amount of time in the fall between October and December when the open enrollment period is in full swing.”
CCMH doesn’t currently run a canteen for the bloodmobile, but that is another service Luensmann wants to put back into operation for blood drives.
“We’ve had volunteers in the past who have run the canteen for the bloodmobile program,” he said. “We’re hoping that we’ll be able to find one or two people in the future who would be willing to do that once a month.”
Durbin will also be recruiting individuals to work in the Good Samaritan Center Thrift Shop.
“We’re always looking for people to come help us at the thrift shop - to help us sort items that are donated and prepare those items to go on the floor to be sold,” Luensmann said.
The CCMH Patient Partners Program will also be on Durbin’s assignment list.
“Our concept of the program is to involve more of our high school students as volunteers to give them an idea of what working in healthcare might be like so that they might have an interest in pursuing a career in the medical field in the future,” Luensmann said.
Durbin said he thinks he is a good fit for the job.
“I love people and I look forward to working with the volunteers,” he said. “I can’t wait to get to work with them and get to know them a little more.”
He sent a friendly introductory letter to the current volunteers and met with several this week.
“They’re excited to come back,” Durbin said. “They’re actually very antsy and they want to get back here quickly.”
“I know that when people volunteer they’re often looking for an opportunity to do something meaningful for someone else in the community and to do something that is a needed role in the institution they are volunteering for,” Luensmann said. “I think we offer both of those things here at CCMH.”
The hospital’s services are meaningful because they fill community needs and help individuals in the community, he said.
“The amount of gratitude our patients and customers show provides a great deal of benefit for our volunteers, and we can certainly use the help,” he said. “If there are some folks out there who have an interest we would really like to visit with them because we think we can provide them a very meaningful and fulfilling experience as a volunteer.”
Individuals interested in volunteering with CCMH may contact Durbin at 712-265-2520 or ddurbin@ccmhia.com.