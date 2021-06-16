Dustin Logan appointed to Denison City Council

Dustin Logan, who is the operations manager at the Anderson Denison Ethanol plant, was appointed to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat on the Denison City Council Tuesday evening.
Logan was one of three individuals who had sent written correspondence to the city about an interest in filling the vacancy.
The other two are Larry Struck, retired business manager for the Denison Community School District; and Dennis J. Fineran, retired city employee and a past mayor of Denison.
Logan was the only one of the three who attended Tuesday’s meeting. Struck had indicated in his correspondence to the city that he would be unable to attend the meeting.
Logan took his seat at the council table after receiving the oath of office. That was about half-way through Tuesday’s meeting, which provided him with about 40 minutes of experience as a council member.
The appointment will last until just after the municipal and school board elections on November 2 this year. The individual elected to the Ward 1 seat will begin serving immediately upon receiving the oath of office.
The candidate filing period for cities without a primary (like Denison) and school board is August 23-September 16.
The Ward 1 seat became vacant on May 1, the effective date of David Loeschen’s resignation. Loeschen and his wife, Debra, moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be closer to family. His term of office would have expired at the end of this year.
Council members discussed their knowledge of the abilities of the three individuals before selecting Logan. It appeared that Logan’s intention to be a candidate for the Ward 1 seat in this November’s election tipped factors in his direction. Mayor Pam Soseman said that Struck was not interested in running. Council members did not comment if Fineran had indicated an intention to be a candidate in the election.
Logan is 33 years old and has lived in Denison for about 30 years. He is a 2007 graduate of Denison High School.
Prior to being appointed, Logan shared with the council and mayor his reasons for being interested in serving. Among his motivations are his children, Charlie, age 10, and Natalie, 8.
He added other reasons he is interested - issues coming up in the community, wanting to share his transferrable skills from his occupation to community service and his passion for kids’ activities.
Logan said as operations manager at the ethanol plant, he has managed people and managed projects from conception to completion, which has also given him experience in budgeting.
“I want to serve the community as best I can and also show my kids that this is what you do in the community,” said Logan.
Councilman John Granzen said he has known Logan for four or five years, called him upstanding and that he (Granzen) has a lot of confidence Logan’s ideas of things that should be looked at. He added that he has also known Struck for years.
Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said she has spoken with Struck, has seen him work on other boards and knows of his experience with budgeting and finance. She added she was pretty excited to learn of the number of people interested in serving on the council.
When Logan said he planned on running for the council seat in the November election, Granzen said that shifted him in one direction.
“If he says he’s going to run, it would be nice for him to get broken in before he gets elected in,” he said.
Granzen, Garcia and Councilman Greg Miller voted to appoint Logan. Councilman Corey Curnyn was absent from the meeting.