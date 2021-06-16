Dustin Logan appointed to Denison City Council

Council members discussed their knowledge of the abilities of the three individuals before selecting Logan. It appeared that Logan’s intention to be a candidate for the Ward 1 seat in this November’s election tipped factors in his direction. Mayor Pam Soseman said that Struck was not interested in running. Council members did not comment if Fineran had indicated an intention to be a candidate in the election.

Logan is 33 years old and has lived in Denison for about 30 years. He is a 2007 graduate of Denison High School.

Prior to being appointed, Logan shared with the council and mayor his reasons for being interested in serving. Among his motivations are his children, Charlie, age 10, and Natalie, 8.

He added other reasons he is interested - issues coming up in the community, wanting to share his transferrable skills from his occupation to community service and his passion for kids’ activities.

Logan said as operations manager at the ethanol plant, he has managed people and managed projects from conception to completion, which has also given him experience in budgeting.

“I want to serve the community as best I can and also show my kids that this is what you do in the community,” said Logan.