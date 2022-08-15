Earling and Westphalia girls advance in state fair talent search

Five talented Sprout division acts (ages 2-12) and five Senior division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the semi-final round in Bill Riley's 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Thursday, August 18, Friday, August 19 or Saturday, August 20.
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the sprouts acts are:
Grace Holmbeck, 12, Guitar and Vocal Solo; Sibley
Jocelyn Berges, 7, Vocal Solo; Waukon
Jordyn Myers, 10, Acrobatic Dance Solo; Creston
Stevie Hunter, 9, Dance Solo; Polk City
Kinley Oberhaus, 10; Bayleigh Sieverding, 10; Kinidi Struck, 10; Clogging Trio; Davenport
The names, ages, hometowns and routines of the senior acts are:
Lindsey Sonderman, 15, and Brylee Schechinger, 15, Tap Duet; Earling and Westphalia
Alex Ludeking, 18, Marimba Solo; Norway
Grace Wood, 20, Twirling Routine; Indianola
Trinity Woody, 17, and Emma Pantini, 16, Dance Duet; Creston
Jack McInnis, 19, Musical Theater Vocal Solo; Le Mars
The Bill Riley Talent Search has put Iowa's young talent on stages across the state each summer since 1960. Acts competed statewide to qualify for competition in this year's Talent Search, where there are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion. The Sprouts do not compete beyond the semi-finals, but perform in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions, set for Sunday, August 21 at 1:30 p.m. on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi and media sponsor iHeart Radio.
More than $20,000 will be awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Meta.