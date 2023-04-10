The Easter Bunny and his friend, the Easter Skunk, arrived at Yellow Smoke Park east of Denison before the 10 a.m. start of the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The hunt is an annual event run by the Crawford County Conservation Board with sponsorships from many businesses.

When Crawford County Naturalist Kelly Sonnichsen sounded the horn at 10 a.m., kids made a quick dash to pick up plastic eggs with prizes and other items spread around the nature center.